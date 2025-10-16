AIATA WAYFINDER 38 CABIN AND SUNTOP

A BOLD DEBUT IN THE HEART OF THE U.S. BOATING MARKET

Marine Connection has always focused on bringing the most innovative international brands to Florida boaters.” — Danny Goldenberg

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIATA SETS SAIL FOR FORT LAUDERDALE WITH MARINE CONNECTION: A BOLD DEBUT IN THE HEART OF THE U.S. BOATING MARKETAIATA will make its debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS 2025) — the largest in-water boat show in the world — taking place October 29 to November 2, 2025. Alongside this major milestone, the company announces a new dealership agreement with Marine Connection, a leading Florida-based dealer with seven locations across the state. At the center of this U.S. launch will be the Wayfinder 38, a highly modular, design-forward yacht built to evolve with its owner’s needs, available in three distinct configurations — Cabin, Suntop, and Fishing — and on display at FLIBS in the Cabin and Suntop versions.This landmark participation marks a major step in AIATA’s international growth strategy. Within the span of a single year, the brand will have exhibited at the three most important boat shows in the world: Boot Düsseldorf — Europe’s largest indoor show, Cannes Yachting Festival — Europe’s largest in-water show, and now Fort Lauderdale — the global stage for the boating industry.In conjunction with its U.S. debut, AIATA is also announcing a strategic dealership agreement with Marine Connection, one of Florida’s most respected and well-established marine retailers. With seven locations strategically positioned across the state, Marine Connection represents a bridge to AIATA’s target audience, providing direct access to customers, service, after-sales support, and strong local market presence.At the center of AIATA’s American strategy stands the Wayfinder 38, a 38-foot walkaround designed by award-winning designer Jarkko Jämsén of Navia Design. With an overall length of 11.57 meters and a beam of 3.49 meters, the Wayfinder 38 combines elegant contemporary lines with exceptional functionality. What truly sets it apart is its pioneering modular architecture — designed from the keel up to evolve and adapt over time.Owners can reconfigure layouts, seating, sunbeds, and deck structures to match their evolving lifestyle — from day cruising to fishing, entertaining, or weekend getaways. This unique flexibility is equally valuable for dealers, who benefit from a product that can be adapted to changing client preferences and market demands, extending its commercial lifespan well beyond the initial sale.Yuktun Tok, General Manager of Anadolu Motor, comments: “Partnering with Marine Connection is a strategic milestone for AIATA. Florida is the beating heart of the U.S. boating world, and this collaboration gives us a strong, trusted partner on the ground. The Wayfinder 38 embodies our core philosophy — a boat designed to grow and evolve alongside its owner, while never compromising on performance or design.”“Marine Connection has always focused on bringing the most innovative international brands to Florida boaters,” said Danny Goldenberg, CEO at Marine Connection. “AIATA’s 38 Wayfinder delivers bold design, space, and versatility that align with exactly what U.S. customers are looking for.”AIATA’s presence at FLIBS 2025 is more than just an exhibition — it’s a statement of intent. Backed by the financial strength and advanced production of the Anadolu Group, AIATA operates a state-of-the-art 10,000 m² facility near Istanbul. With precision engineering and modern craftsmanship, the brand is positioning itself as a global player ready to compete at the highest level of the U.S. boating market.Aiata will be at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 29 to November 2, stand #2047 A – County Convention Center

