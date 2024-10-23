Secretary Del Toro As-Written Remarks at Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS Atlanta (SSN 813) Naming Ceremony

Introduction/Thank You

Good morning, everyone!

It is an honor to be with you this morning in Atlanta.

Dr. Evans, thank you for that kind introduction and for the important work you are doing here at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Mayor Dickens, thank you for welcoming us to Atlanta and for your service to the people of this great city.

Congresswoman Williams, thank you for your presence today, and for your partnership and support of our men and women in uniform.

Mr. Carter, thank you for sharing your family’s stories and carrying on their legacy of service.

Mr. McLaurin, thank you for the work you do, preserving and sharing the rich history of the White House.

I also want to extend a warm welcome to our state and local leadership, including Senator Orrock, Representative Jones, Representative Evans, Representative Miller, Council President Shipman, and Council Member Amos. Thank you for being here with us today.

Superintendent Stuckey, thank you for your work at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.

President Cabrera, thank you for your leadership of the students of Georgia Tech and your partnership with the Department of the Navy in moving our Navy and Marine Corps’ technological innovations forward.

Captain Hollenbach, I thank you for all you’ve done as the Virginia-class program manager, ensuring our Navy’s warfighting excellence for years to come.

To all of our service members, distinguished guests and visitors here with us today—welcome and thank you for joining us.

World Today

The world is undeniably complex, and while military power helps advance our national security interests abroad, President Jimmy Carter recognized that diplomacy should always play a leading role in achieving lasting peace.

Our world today looks to the United States as a beacon of hope and freedom around the world.

We face challenges in every corner of the world—from the Indo-Pacific, to Europe, and in the Red Sea.

In Europe, we are approaching the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

For the first time since World War II, we face a comprehensive maritime power in the Indo-Pacific.

The People’s Republic of China continues to exert its excessive maritime claims through their navy, coast guard, and maritime militia.

In the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, we have been working tirelessly alongside our NATO allies and Middle Eastern partners to protect innocent civilian mariners and commercial shipping form Iranian-aligned Houthi attacks.

Following the October 7th attacks in Israel one year ago this month, our Navy and Marine Corps were swiftly deployed to the region, forming an integrated force capable of responding to any threat.

And earlier this month, two of our highly capable destroyers, the USS Cole (DDG 67)—a warship which carries a legacy of standing tall to acts of terrorism—and the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)—which will always have a special place in my naval carer as her first Commanding Officer—aided our Israeli allies in shooting down Iranian ballistic missiles.

I am incredibly proud of the professionalism, dedication, and resilience shown by our Cole and Bulkeley Sailors.

These brave young men and women illustrate the consistent excellence and effectiveness expected of our United States Navy.

And we mourn the loss of two trailblazing, combat-decorated naval aviators from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group who passed away during a training event last week: Lieutenant Commander Lyndsay “Miley” Evans and Lieutenant Serena “Dug” Wileman.

Our thoughts are with their families and friends as they cope with the loss of their loved ones—a loss which serves as a poignant reminder that what we ask of our Sailors and Marines is anything but routine, and in many cases dangerous.

We honor their service and sacrifice by reaffirming our commitment to the ideals that inspire us to serve.

City of Atlanta

The city of Atlanta shares a storied and historic relationship with the United States Navy.

Since the very founding of our Nation, Atlantans from all walks of life have answered the call to service.

The Marine Corps’ first aviator, Lieutenant Colonel Alfred Cunningham, was born in Atlanta in 1882 and pioneered early aviation at a time when there were great risks and little appreciation for the danger involved in flying.

Launched in 1943, Naval Air Station Atlanta trained Navy and Marine Corps squadrons from Reserve Carrier Air Wing 20 and Marine Aircraft Group 42.

While Naval Air Station Atlanta no longer serves the Navy, the airfield continues to serve as the General Lucius D. Clay National Guard Center.

Atlanta is, of course, home to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum and the Carter Center, named after the former Naval Officer, Senator, Governor, and President, Jimmy Carter.

As a Naval Officer, Lieutenant Carter helped advance our nuclear submarine program alongside Admiral Hymen Rickover, the “Father of the Nuclear Navy.”

While in office, President Carter advocated for a more robust Navy—growing our submarine, aviation, and surface forces.

He also fiercely advocated for the recruitment of Hispanic Americans into the Navy and nominated the first Hispanic American to serve as Secretary of the Navy—Edward Hidalgo.

As Secretary of the Navy, I had the opportunity to rename a building at the Naval Academy after President Carter last year.

Carter Hall will be a place of learning for Midshipmen at the Naval Academy for generations to come.

And the city of Atlanta has had five previous Navy ships named after her legacy.

The first USS Atlanta served the Union Navy throughout the Civil War after being captured from the Confederate Navy.

The second USS Atlanta served in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico as a barracks ship.

The third USS Atlanta (CL 51) served as the lead ship of the Atlanta-class of light cruisers and was laid down at the start of the Second World War.

Weeks after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and brought the United States into war, USS Atlanta commissioned at New York Navy Yard and later served as part of Admiral Halsey’s Fleet.

Light cruiser USS Atlanta (CL 104) served in World War II with Fast Carrier Task Force where she conducted shore bombardment missions.

The fifth USS Atlanta (SSN 712) commissioned in 1982, completing multiple deployments and fleet readiness exercises during the Cold War before being decommissioned in 1999.

Ship Naming and Sponsor Announcement

For 25 years, the Navy has been without a ship named after the proud legacy of the city of Atlanta.

And so, it is my honor and privilege to name the next Virginia-class submarine, SSN 813, USS Atlanta.

Our Navy’s submarine force is a lethal combination of one of the most powerful platforms available today manned by our Nation’s best and brightest—people like President Carter.

The Virginia-class Fast Attack Submarines bring tremendous firepower to our Fleet and provide our commanders a valuable asset which strengthens our national security.

And wherever she sails, she will represent not only the legacy of the proud ships who bore the name USS Atlanta before her, but also the thousands of Atlantans who have honorably and faithfully served the United States in uniform, as civil servants, and as activists to better our great Nation.

And I am also proud to announce that the ship sponsor of the future USS Atlanta is former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The ship’s sponsor fills a vital role throughout the life of a warship, serving as the bond between the ship, her crew, and the nation they serve.

I am honored that Mayor Bottoms accepted the invitation to serve as ship sponsor. As a leader and champion for the people of Atlanta, she represents the best of our Nation, and I thank her for her lifelong commitment to our Navy, to our service men and women, and to the United States of America.

Closing

Our maritime services are indeed the most powerful and capable force this world has ever seen.

Before I close my remarks today, I wanted to draw your attention to the portrait on the stage.

It is Mr. Evan Karanovich’s grandfather’s portrait of USS Atlanta (CL 51), the lead ship of the Atlanta-class of eight light cruisers.

On November 13th, 1942, the third USS Atlanta sank while escorting ships during the war.

The portrait hung in his grandfather’s office for years until Mr. Karanovich received it as a commissioning gift.

And he always wondered why, of all the pictures, he received this one.

His grandfather said that despite the ship being lost in battle—like Atlanta, our Navy, and our Nation—we are resilient.

Atlanta’s motto is “Resurgens,” which means “to rise again.”

What better mantra for us to embrace as we move forward?

Mr. Karanovich, thank you for sharing this beautiful portrait and story with all of us to enjoy.

I thank all of you here for your support of our maritime services—you ensure that America remains the greatest nation in the world.

And now, it is my great pleasure to introduce a leader who was born in this great state.

She currently serves Georgia’s 5th Congressional District and is a member of several caucuses including the Congressional Black Caucus, Democratic Women’s Caucus, Congressional Progressive Caucus, Voting Rights Caucus, LBGTQ+ Equality Caucus, and the HBCU Caucus.

Ladies and Gentlemen, please welcome Congresswoman Nikema Williams.