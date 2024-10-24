Kirby STEM Academy Unveils Innovative SmartLab®

Superintendent Dr. Milton “Rob” Field cuts the ceremonial ribbon at Kirby STEM Academy. Photo provided by Judson ISD. Kirby STEM Academy student showing off his skills! Photo provided by Judson ISD. Brand New SmartLab Facilities at Kirby STEM Academy.

Transforming Student Learning for a Future-Ready World

We don’t even know what kinds of jobs students will have in the next 20 years, but we know skills like problem-solving, collaboration, resilience, and innovation will be necessary.” — Superintendent Dr. Milton “Rob” Field

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excitement filled the air at Kirby STEM Academy as the community gathered to unveil the school’s brand-new SmartLab®—a cutting-edge learning space that marks a significant milestone in the school’s transformation.

With students eager to demonstrate their skills, parents, board members, and local leaders celebrated the academy’s dedication to future-ready education. This state-of-the-art SmartLab® is the culmination of nearly two years of effort, driven by the Texas Education Agency’s Innovation grants and the collaborative work of district leaders and partners at Creative Learning Systems.

“This would never have happened without the support of the Judson ISD Board of Trustees, the JISD Cabinet, particularly Ceci Davis who helped so much, and our partners at Creative Learning Systems,” said Principal Nicole Rosas-Saunders, reflecting on the journey to bring SmartLab® to life.

Kelly Raney from Creative Learning Systems, a proud graduate of Judson ISD, expressed her excitement about being part of the installation process. “Looking back, I see how much this district has grown and evolved. Today, I commend Judson ISD for its commitment to expanding the way students learn and for investing in spaces like the SmartLab. These efforts will not only impact today’s students but also inspire future generations to dream bigger and achieve more,” Raney said.

Superintendent Dr. Milton “Rob” Fields stressed the importance of preparing students for future careers. “We don’t even know what kinds of jobs students will have in the next 20 years, but we know skills like problem-solving, collaboration, resilience, and innovation will be necessary—and those are the kinds of skills they will be learning in this lab,” Fields said.

Board President Suzanne Kenoyer echoed Fields’ sentiments, emphasizing the importance of STEM in promoting equity for all students. “One of the exciting aspects of STEM is the opportunity to ensure equity for our students. It doesn't matter if students are male or female, what their ethnicity is, or whether they come from a wealthy or impoverished background, STEM offers opportunities and access to high-quality learning experiences that affirm the identities, strengths, and cultures of all students,” Kenoyer said.

The newly unveiled SmartLab® is more than just a space—it’s an interactive environment where students engage with applied technology and hands-on learning. With access to STEM projects across different levels and pathways, students have endless opportunities to grow their skills and explore their passions. The ceremony concluded with excited Kirby STEM Academy students leading the way to the SmartLab®, where they showcased their flourishing skills to an impressed and inspired audience.

For a closer look at the new SmartLab® and highlights from the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including photos and videos, visit Kirby STEM Academy’s website at kirby.judsonisd.org/.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗞𝗶𝗿𝗯𝘆 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗠 𝗔𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝘆

Kirby STEM Academy is a public school located in San Antonio, TX, serving approximately 552 students in grades 6-8. At Kirby STEM Academy, our mission is to inspire and prepare all students for a rapidly changing world by fostering a passion for learning through STEM education. To learn more, visit kirby.judsonisd.org/.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

Creative Learning Systems®, the pioneer of SmartLab® programs, has been transforming education since 1987 by creating hands-on, project-based learning environments. SmartLab® equips students to thrive with future-ready STEM solutions through engaging, student-led experiences, aligned curriculum, and comprehensive professional development. Our mission is to empower today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders, prepared to address the complex challenges of our evolving world. To learn more, visit smartlablearning.com.

