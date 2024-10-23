H.R. 9076, Protecting America’s Children by Strengthening Families Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2025
2025-2029
2025-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
228
610
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
228
610
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
1,606
2,176
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
The bill would
- Reauthorize and amend child welfare programs authorized under title IV-B of the Social Security Act
- Increase funding for the Promoting Safe and Stable Families (PSSF) program by $75 million per year starting in 2026
- Require states to submit a plan to ensure that families receive legal representation during foster care proceedings
- Authorize the appropriation of funding for children and family services programs
- Require the Department of Health and Human Services to report information to the Congress
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Increasing funding for the PSSF program
- Spending funds authorized to be appropriated for children and family services programs
- Complying with reporting requirements
