H.R. 9076, Protecting America’s Children by Strengthening Families Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2025

2025-2029

2025-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

228

610

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

228

610

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

1,606

2,176

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

The bill would
  • Reauthorize and amend child welfare programs authorized under title IV-B of the Social Security Act
  • Increase funding for the Promoting Safe and Stable Families (PSSF) program by $75 million per year starting in 2026
  • Require states to submit a plan to ensure that families receive legal representation during foster care proceedings
  • Authorize the appropriation of funding for children and family services programs
  • Require the Department of Health and Human Services to report information to the Congress
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Increasing funding for the PSSF program
  • Spending funds authorized to be appropriated for children and family services programs
  • Complying with reporting requirements

H.R. 9076, Protecting America's Children by Strengthening Families Act

