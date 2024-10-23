H.R. 9076, Protecting America’s Children by Strengthening Families Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2025-2029 2025-2034 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 228 610 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 228 610 Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 1,606 2,176 Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? No The bill would Reauthorize and amend child welfare programs authorized under title IV-B of the Social Security Act

Increase funding for the Promoting Safe and Stable Families (PSSF) program by $75 million per year starting in 2026

Require states to submit a plan to ensure that families receive legal representation during foster care proceedings

Authorize the appropriation of funding for children and family services programs

Require the Department of Health and Human Services to report information to the Congress Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Increasing funding for the PSSF program

Spending funds authorized to be appropriated for children and family services programs

Complying with reporting requirements

