Department Announces $1.3 M Available Through New Grant Programs

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) and Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) today announced $1.3 million is available through New York State’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention (SNAP-Ed) program. Funding is available through the SNAP-Ed Food Box and Community Growers Grants programs, which each provide funding to eligible groups to further expand access to fresh, affordable foods in underserved communities across New York State and support New York’s agricultural industry. Up to $300,000 will be provided through the Food Box Grant Program, and up to $1 million through the Community Growers Grant Program.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Here at the Department, we’re working hard to make sure that New Yorkers in all corners of our state have access to fresh, locally grown, healthy foods in their communities. The SNAP-Ed Food Box and Community Growers Grant Programs are helping to do just that, while supporting New York farmers and our agricultural industry at the same time. It’s been great to see the funded projects through previous rounds of this program making an impact, and I encourage all eligible groups to apply for this round.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The SNAP-Ed Food Box and Community Growers Grants programs can make a real difference in the lives of low-income families, making it easier for them to access fresh, affordable food in their community while better connecting New Yorkers with local farmers and growers. We are proud to partner with the Department of Agriculture and Markets as we know that when SNAP recipients, and other low-income households, can access healthy, nutritious, affordable food, people eat better. That means better health for all New Yorkers, while supporting local communities.”

Earlier this year, AGM awarded nearly $1.1 million to 34 organizations across New York State through the previous round of the SNAP-Ed Food Box and Community Growers Grant Programs. The awarded projects have worked to combat food insecurity in under-resourced areas, helped provide nutrition education in food insecure communities, and developed an interest and skillset to grow and cook healthy, locally produced food.

Food Box Grant Program

The SNAP-Ed Food Box Grant program expands access to nutritious and locally grown produce to communities at reduced rates, while working to connect farmers with new markets and drive growth in New York’s agricultural industry. This statewide grant program encourages participants to make local produce available and accessible to SNAP-eligible/food insecure communities while simultaneously providing nutrition education.

Administered by AGM in partnership with OTDA, the program is federally funded and available to not-for-profits and government entities. Proposals for projects up to $10,000 are eligible. Qualifying project proposals will be reviewed and approved in the order of receipt and until funds are exhausted.

Proposals are due by 4:00 pm on December 6, 2024. Applications for funding must be submitted by email to [email protected] with the subject line “2025 SNAP-Ed Food Box Grant Program.” Learn more about the program at agriculture.ny.gov/rfa-0347-snap-ed-food-box-grant-program.

Community Growers Grant Program

The SNAP-Ed Community Growers Grant program supports urban farming and nutrition education. The program provides direct assistance to community-led gardens and not-for-profit farms that work to combat food insecurity in under-resourced areas and help food insecure communities develop an interest and skillset to grow and cook healthy, locally produced food.

Administered by AGM in partnership with OTDA, the program is federally funded and available to not-for-profits and government entities. Proposals for projects up to $50,000 are eligible. Awards will be made to eligible, qualifying projects in order of receipt and until funding is exhausted.

Proposals are due at 4:00 pm on December 6, 2024. Applications for funding must be submitted via the Statewide Financial System to be considered for funding. Faxed, mailed, or emailed applications will not be accepted. Learn more about the program at agriculture.ny.gov/rfa-0346-snap-ed-community-growers-grant-program.

An informational webinar discussing both programs will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 1:00 pm. Register for the webinar.

Community-led growing spaces are collaborative projects on shared open space that produce healthy and affordable fresh fruits and vegetables for local community consumption. Gardens offer physical and mental health benefits by providing opportunities to eat healthy fresh fruits and vegetables; engage in physical activity, skill building, and creating green space; beautify vacant lots and revitalize neighborhoods; and create safe spaces and improve social well-being by strengthening local connections.

Most importantly, community growing spaces and nutrition education programs help improve residents’ access to fresh, healthy food and combat food insecurity and hunger. The purpose of these nutrition education activities is to increase fruit and vegetable consumption of low-income SNAP eligible consumers and to reduce their incidence of chronic disease.

New York State continues to prioritize increasing access to agriculture and local products for all New Yorkers through efforts including the Food Access Expansion Grant program, which is still accepting proposals through November 22; the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program; the enhanced FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative; the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs; New York Food For New York Families; the Nourish New York program; the 30 Percent NYS Initiative in schools; the Farm-to School program; and more. Additionally, this year’s Budget included the second round of funding as part of the Regional School Food Infrastructure Grant Program, which provides $50 million over five years to support regional cooking facilities that will facilitate the use of fresh New York State farm products in meal preparation for K-12 school children. Learn about the Department’s programs and initiatives focused on providing new markets for farmers, increasing food access to underserved communities, and building healthier communities.