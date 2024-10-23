U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Ron Estes for Kansas’s 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Ron Estes to represent Kansas’s Fourth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Ron Estes is a champion in Congress on issues crucial to Kansas and the nation. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse him for re-election to continue representing the constituents and businesses of the 4th District of Kansas,” said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “Congressman Estes is committed to protecting small business from burdensome taxes and regulations that harm jobs and economic growth. The U.S. Chamber looks forward to continuing to work with him in the 119th Congress.”

"I am pleased to have the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Businesses across the country have had to navigate difficult economic times with high inflation. However, I have always been devoted to helping our small businesses thrive,” said Congressman Estes. “I believe that it is the American entrepreneurial spirit, not heavy-handed regulation from Washington, that will drive our economy forward. I will keep fighting to support the job creators in Kansas."

##