Wideman Group welcomes Ryan Hurley as Chairman of the Cannabis, Emerging Technologies, and Land Use Practice Groups

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wideman Group , a boutique general corporate and securities law firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Hurley as Chairman of the firm’s Cannabis, Emerging Technologies, and Land Use Practice Groups.In addition to spearheading the firm’s cannabis practice, Hurley will lead the development of Litix Legal , a new, innovative lawtech startup he recently co-founded.Hurley, known for his legal expertise in emerging plant and alternative medicine, and his innate understanding of new technology integration has been dubbed the father of Arizona cannabis law. He was a leading voice in the successful efforts to legalize medical marijuana and adult-use cannabis in Arizona. Recognized nationally, Hurley has been a guiding force behind the funding, formation, and sale of numerous vertically integrated cannabis enterprises.“It’s an honor to welcome Ryan into our firm. His deep experience from seed to sale aligns with our ethos – to provide best-in-class, efficient, intelligent service to our sophisticated clients. As with all of our attorneys, he is an entrepreneur and has walked in his client’s shoes,” said Brad Wideman, managing director.Wideman Group will also support the development and launch of Litix Legal, a cutting-edge lawtech startup co-founded by Hurley and his business partner, Melvin Dolan. “Ryan and Melvin are at the vanguard of emerging technologies and efficiencies for the practice of law. Through Litix, they will drive our firm’s commitment to hyper-efficient, cost-effective, legal services through artificial intelligence and emerging law practice technologies,” added Wideman.Previously, Hurley served as general counsel for Copperstate Farms, one of the largest greenhouse cannabis producers in North America and one of the top retailers in Arizona under the Sol Flower dispensary brand name. His guidance helped the company grow and develop as the biggest cultivation group in Arizona, with full-service manufacturing, processing, and nine retail establishments. His strengths in zoning and land use, in particular, supported the company’s aggressive expansion efforts.Hurley has shared his legal expertise on stages throughout the country including at the Cannabis World Congress and Exposition in New York City. He is a founding member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and the Arizona Dispensaries Association.###About the Wideman Group:With firm attorneys licensed to practice law in Arizona, California, Missouri and Texas, Wideman Group is uniquely situated to provide big-firm services at small firm rates. The firm’s lawyers have successfully closed numerous international and domestic deals, with an aggregate transaction value exceeding $100 billion. The firm’s emphasis is on general corporate and securities law as well as regulatory and administrative law. Wideman Group attorneys are experienced general counsel with substantial public and private company experience in multiple industries. The firm’s sister company, Virtu Strategies www.virtustrategies.com ) provides non-legal compliance support to numerous cannabis groups. For information, visit www.widemangroup.com About Litix Legal:Litix is a pioneering lawtech startup being developed by co-founders, Ryan Hurley and business partner Melvin Dolan that intends to redefine the delivery of legal services. Litix will leverage capital investment, automation, and strategic AI partnerships to modernize antiquated and inefficient law firm practices and to enable the provision of flat fees instead of hourly billing. The company will offer a diverse range of innovative, quality, web-based legal solutions to meet the evolving needs of legal consumers efficiently and effectively. Litix views the rapidly changing legal landscape not as a threat, but as an opportunity to lead and shape the future of the industry and improve the experience of legal providers and clients. For information, visit www.litixlegal.com

