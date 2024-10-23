Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Attend DPR and MPD Halloween Events and Work Together to Keep Trick-or-Treaters Safe

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging District families to celebrate Halloween at events sponsored by the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE). The District is hosting dozens of Halloween events starting today, October 23, through Saturday, November 2. The free, family-friendly events will provide a safe and fun way for residents to celebrate the Halloween season throughout the city.

“We want everyone to enjoy the excitement and fun of Halloween while staying safe,” said Mayor Bowser. “We need drivers to slow down. We need parents and guardians to be watching their kids closely. We want families to join us at events across all eight wards and we want everyone in DC to work together to make this a safe, fun Halloween.”

DPR’s 2024 Halloween events include:



MARS Halloween Bash

In partnership with MARS, come out for a candy giveaway, pumpkin decorating, contests, dancing, carnival games, and more!

Barry Farm Recreation Center, 1230 Sumner Road SE

Wednesday, October 23, 3 pm to 7:30 pm



Monster Tennis Smash & Costume Fun Run

Join the fun in costume for a monster tennis smash and costume fun run in support of the DC One Fund Campaign. The Howard University Men’s and Women’s tennis teams will be on hand to coach the little ones.

Banneker Tennis Courts, 2500 Georgia Ave NW

Thursday, October 24, Fun Run: 5 pm, Tennis Smash: 6 pm to 9 pm

Senior Spook-tacular Costume Cabaret

This city-wide event will promote senior engagement with activities like bobbing for apples, candy apple making, and other spook-tacular fun.

Hillcrest Recreation Center, 3100 Denver Street SE

Thursday, October 24, 11 am to 2 pm



DC One FUN Drive-In Movie: Haunted Mansion

Grab a lawn chair or drive in and watch the Disney movie Haunted Mansion in support of the DC One Fund campaign.

Langdon Park, 2901 20th Street NE

Friday, October 25, 7 pm

Haunted Town Haunted House

Experience a spooky walk-through with eerie settings and masked participants.

Barry Farm Recreation Center, 1230 Sumner Road SE

Tuesday, October 29, through Thursday, October 31, 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Roving Leaders’ Halloween Costume Skate Party

Join us for a spooktacular night! Grab your costumes and hit the rink for a night filled with thrilling music, creepy costumes, and roller-skating fun. The event also includes a candy drop with the help of DC Fire and EMS with a 24-foot ladder!

Kennedy Recreation Center, 1401 7th Street NW

Thursday, October 31, 4 pm to 8 pm

Roving Leaders’ Wheels Down, Hay Up

Join us for a fun-filled Wheels Up, Hay Down Fall Festival! Enjoy seasonal treats, games, and activities for all ages.

Alethia Tanner Park, 227 Harry Thomas Way NE

Saturday, November 2, 12 pm to 4 pm



“Halloween is a time for community, creativity, and fun, and we're thrilled to bring together residents of all ages with our exciting events,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Thennie M. Freeman. “From trunk-or-treat events to costume parties, we are dedicated to creating safe memorable moments that celebrate the spirit of the season. Join us as we embrace the magic of Halloween in our parks and neighborhoods!”

For a comprehensive list of all DPR Halloween events and to register, visit dprhalloween.splashthat.com.

MPD will also hold a series of child-safe, family-friendly events for Halloween known as the Halloween Safe Haven events. View a full list of events for each police district below:

First District

Haunted House

1D Station, 101 M Street SW

Tuesday, October 29 through Thursday, October 31, 5 pm to 9 pm

Second District

Trunk or Treat

2D Station, 3320 Idaho Ave NW

Wednesday, October 31, 5 pm to 8 pm

Third District

Haunted House

3D Station Garage, 1620 V Street NW

Tuesday, October 29 through Saturday, November 2, 6:30 pm to 9 pm

Fourth District

Trunk or Treat

4D Station, 6001 Georgia Ave NW

Thursday, October 31, 4 pm to 7 pm

Fifth District

Costume Parade

Arboretum Recreation Center, 2412 Rand Place NE

Wednesday, October 30, 5 pm to 8 pm

Sixth District

Harvest Fest

Benning Terrace, 4450 Benning Road SE

Saturday, October 26, 12 pm to 3 pm

Harvest Fest/Trunk or Treat

JC Nalle Community School, 219 50th Street SE

Thursday, October 31, 3 pm to 5 pm

Seventh District

Trunk or Treat

7D Station, 2455 Alabama Ave SE

Thursday, October 31, 5 pm to 8 pm

Youth and Family Engagement Bureau (YFEB)

Haunted House

YFEB, 5002 Hayes Street NE

October 31, 6 pm to 10 pm

The Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE)

2nd Annual Trunk or Treat Fall Festival

ONSE, 100 42nd Street NE

Thursday, October 31, 4 pm to 7 pm

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice (DMPSJ) will deploy Halloween Go Teams on Thursday, October 31, from 5 pm to 1am, in various neighborhoods throughout the city. Safety Go Teams are non-law enforcement individuals who engage with families and monitor and de-escalate situations.

Additionally, MPD and the District Department of Transportation will increase traffic enforcement over the Halloween weekend. Mayor Bowser is urging residents to follow these safety tips during the Halloween season.

All drivers should:

Be alert for Trick-or-Treaters, especially when it gets dark. Slow down on Halloween. Slower speed save lives.

Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery.

Do not look at your phone when driving.

Never drive under the influence. Use rideshare services, such as taxis, Uber, and Lyft. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement. If traveling with a group, assign a designated driver.

Additionally, if your family and friends are trick-or-treating this Halloween, follow the below safety tips:

Children should travel in small groups and be accompanied by parents or an authorized adult chaperone.

Wear clothing that is bright, reflective, and flame-retardant. Parents/chaperones should ensure costumes have a reflective attachment to be easily seen in the dark.

Only cross the street at street corners/crosswalks. Do not walk in between cars.

Always look around ways before crossing the street.

Make sure that the street is well-lit to see oncoming traffic.

Children should never go into homes – stay on the porch or stoop when asking for treats.

Children should avoid homes that do not have their outside lights turned on.

Children should never go into a strangers’ cars if approached.

Children should stay within familiar areas and surroundings.

Children should be aware of how to contact their parents/chaperones while out trick-or-treating.

Children should use flashlights and stay on sidewalks.

Parents should inspect all treats to make sure they are safe for consumption.

Remember that while you are out enjoying Halloween activities, if you see something, say something:

To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911

To report anonymous tips or information, text to 50411

To report suspicious activity or behavior, call (202) 727-9099



