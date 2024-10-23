Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on Oct. 24, 2024

MARYLAND, October 23 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Committees will review Office of the Inspector General publications related to the Montgomery County Police Department, receive a briefing on school safety and security and conduct a tour of Montgomery County incubators

On Thursday, Oct. 24, beginning at 9:10 a.m., the Economic Development (ECON) Committee will tour the Germantown Innovation Center and Rockville Innovation Center.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Natali Fani-González and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe, Evan Glass and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The Audit Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review Office of the Inspector General (OIG) Publication OIG-24-09: Performance Audit of Financial Management Processes, Montgomery County Department of Police and OIG Memorandum of Investigation: Allegations of Misuse of PAC Funds.

The members of the Audit Committee include Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Chair and Council Vice President Kate Stewart, Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz.

The joint Education and Culture (EC) and Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet at 2 p.m. to receive a briefing about school safety and security from representatives of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Mink.

At 12:15 p.m. the Council intends to meet in a proposed closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation, or performance evaluation of appointees, employees, or officials over whom it has jurisdiction, pursuant to Maryland Code, State Government Article Section 3-305(b)(1)(i). Topic is a personnel matter concerning one or more specific appointees, employees, or officials.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Office of the Inspector General Publication OIG-24-09: Performance Audit of Financial Management Processes, Montgomery County Department of Police

Review: The Audit Committee will review OIG Publication OIG-24-09: Performance Audit of Financial Management Processes, Montgomery County Department of Police. The OIG initiated this audit of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) as part of the office’s mandate to conduct reviews of the internal accounting process and control used by each Executive Branch department and principal office. The audit focused on MCPD’s Management Services Bureau, which is responsible for the department’s budget administration and financial management. The audit evaluated MCPD’s oversight of red-light and speed camera citation revenue, the design and implementation of controls over the processing and approval of expense payments, and purchase-card transactions and associated supporting documentation.

Office of the Inspector General Memorandum of Investigation: Allegations Of Misuse of PAC Funds

Review: The Audit Committee will review OIG Memorandum of Investigation: Allegations of Misuse of PAC Funds. The OIG initiated this review when it received information in July 2023 alleging that MCPD paid an invoice totaling $396,000 using funds from the Maryland Police Accountability, Community and Transparency Program (PACT) for services that were not received. The OIG investigation focused on whether MCPD’s payment complied with the terms of the grant and applicable laws, regulations and polices.

School Security and Safety Update

Briefing: The joint EC and PS Committee will receive a briefing about school safety and security from representatives of MCPS. The briefing will include an overview of the policies and measures MCPS uses to keep the school community safe. These measures include secured physical environments, school security staff, conduct standards and a partnership with law enforcement and mental and behavioral health support systems. In addition, the briefing will include an overview of data related to incidents and service calls to MCPD and recent safety and security updates for the 2024-2025 school year.

