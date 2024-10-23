MJ Unpacked Missouri Shares Key Sponsors, Official Dispensary Partner, and More Highlights for Upcoming Event

Azuca at MJ Unpacked

The exclusive event for retail and brand executives in the fast-evolving cannabis industry is made possible by its generous sponsors and partnerships.

We extend a heartfelt thank you to the amazing brands sponsoring our activations, the Animal Protection Association of St. Louis, and everyone attending.” — George Jage

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MJ Unpacked, the nation’s only cannabis industry trade event with exclusive attendance for licensed operators, researchers, and investors, today revealed its key sponsors, official dispensary partner, and other key highlights for the upcoming event at the Union Station Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri on November 5-7, 2024.Spotlight sponsors include Azuca and Missouri-based Show-Me Organics. Blue Sage Cannabis Deli is the official dispensary partner, offering shuttles to and from the dispensary and the Union Station Hotel. Other sponsors include Timeless Vapes, Dabstract, Sinse Cannabis, PayPro, and Athena. Proper Brands is the title sponsor for the official after party. The full sponsor list can be found here.MJ Unpacked has also partnered with the Animal Protection Association of St. Louis to host an adoption drive titled the Puppy Zone. Sponsored by Airo Brands and Headset, attendees can spend time with adoptable dogs and even adopt a fur-ever friend.“We are incredibly grateful to all of the sponsors and partners that make MJ Unpacked possible,” said George Jage, CEO and co-founder of Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked. “Plus, who doesn’t love a good Puppy Zone? We extend a heartfelt thank you to the amazing brands sponsoring our activations, the Animal Protection Association of St. Louis, and everyone attending.”MJ Unpacked Missouri is tapping into the burgeoning cannabis market in the Show-Me State gathering experts from around the nation for three days of unique insights from operators, investors, researchers, and other high-level industry experts. The event includes two days of exclusive conference programming with a distinct Brand & Retail Track, Cultivation & Science Track, and Investment & Finance Track; two days of a Brand Experience Hall; Ask the Experts roundtable discussions; networking breakfasts and lunches; opening and closing night receptions; and an official after-party.Launched in 2021, the upcoming MJ Unpacked event follows a successful show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in April 2024. To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.