City opens search for City Christmas Trees

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is asking residents who are planning to cut down a spruce tree on their private property to consider donating it to the City as one of three centerpiece trees for this holiday season. As part of a cherished tradition, three trees will be selected for display at Gore Park, City Hall, and Memorial Square in Dundas.

To qualify, trees must be at least 40 feet (12 metres) tall, located in the front yard, easily accessible from the street, and free from overhead wires. Once selected, the City will handle all cutting and transportation at no cost to the owners. The search is open until November 8, 2024.

Residents may need to remove trees due to construction projects or impacts to tree health; therefore, the City encourages anyone donating a tree to take advantage of the City’s tree planting program to help maintain and grow Hamilton’s tree canopy.

Residents who wish to donate their front yard spruce tree should call 905-546-2424 ext. 4392