Mulligal Donates 10% of October Sales to Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness

Mulligal pledges 10% of profits to support vital causes during the month of October.

WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the fall season brings cooler air and vibrant colors, Mulligal is marking October as a month of reflection and purpose. With a focus on both Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mulligal’s founder, Chrissy Kaupie, has announced a commitment to donate 10% of the company’s profits throughout October. These contributions will support those affected by domestic abuse through The Women’s Community and fund vital breast cancer research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation —two causes that have impacted countless lives and deserve ongoing attention.Mulligal is a unique platform for women to buy and consign new and gently used golf apparel. The company mission was born from Chrissy’s personal cancer journey. After experiencing weight gain through cancer treatment, she found herself searching for both stylish and affordable golf clothing , which led her to create a community-driven solution for women golfers. By offering an easy and convenient way to shop for both new and secondhand apparel, Mulligal helps women maintain their love for the game without the high cost of new clothing.As October progresses, Mulligal invites customers to not only discover great deals on golf apparel but also to contribute to these important causes. Each purchase in the month of October helps support those unfortunately affected by domestic violence and advances critical breast cancer research. Together, Mulligal and its community can create meaningful change and make a lasting difference.About Mulligal:Mulligal provides a platform for new and experienced women golfers to buy and consign high-quality new and gently used golf apparel. Founded by Chrissy Kaupie, the company aims to make women’s golf fashion affordable, accessible, and sustainable. Mulligal is committed to helping women golfers find clothing that fits their style and budget while encouraging the resale and recycling of garments to reduce waste.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.