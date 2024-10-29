Botzbrain Launches a $3 Million Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign for Fiona, a Revolutionary AI Assistant

Botzbrain Team Fiona app Voice conversational mode

Our vision is to create an AI assistant that helps users manage time efficiently and boosts productivity” — Michel Kodjo, Founder and CEO of Botzbrain

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world driven by efficiency and innovation, Fiona , the groundbreaking voice AI assistant developed by Botzbrain, is redefining how we manage our daily tasks. Fiona is designed to simplify both personal and professional lives, leveraging voice recognition and seamless integrations to deliver an exceptional user experience. From scheduling meetings to automating tasks across multiple platforms, Fiona is set to become an indispensable tool for both individuals and businesses.We are excited to announce the launch of a $3 million crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo . This initiative aims to expand Fiona’s reach, enhance its features, and revolutionize productivity. Fiona 1.0 is already functioning perfectly with a range of popular applications like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google Contacts, Asana, Zoom, Google Meet, Calendly, and more. However, our goal is to take Fiona even further by integrating it with 3,000 software applications, including CRMs, ERPs, complex task-handling systems, and inventory management solutions. The funds raised will be used to enhance Fiona's voice recognition capabilities, improve its AI algorithms, and support these integrations to boost productivity across multiple sectors.Fiona’s versatility makes it a powerful tool across a wide range of environments including offices, restaurants, hospitals, and educational institutions. By synchronizing with widely-used software, Fiona enables users to execute tasks effortlessly and improve collaboration. With voice commands or text inputs, Fiona can automate reminders, send emails, manage calendars, and even deliver real-time weather updates, all while eliminating the need for traditional interfaces.Beyond voice interactions, Fiona also supports text-based communication, allowing users to interact through typing. This dual-mode functionality ensures that Fiona adapts to diverse user preferences and environments, making it accessible to everyone.As part of our Indiegogo campaign, early backers will enjoy exclusive rewards, including first access to Fiona’s premium features and new software integrations. Additionally, backers will receive three months free of all integrated applications and services, offering a comprehensive, cost-free experience.The impact of Fiona on productivity is undeniable. By automating repetitive tasks and improving communication, Fiona empowers users to focus on what truly matters, whether it’s growing a business, learning new skills, or spending more time with family and friends.This is a defining moment in the evolution of AI technology, and you can be part of it. Join us in bringing Fiona to life and experience the future of intelligent assistance. Visit our Indiegogo page https://igg.me/at/fiona-ai-assistant/x/38103773# to learn more and become a supporter today. Together, we can shape a smarter, more efficient future.

