Nominations Open for National LifeChanger of the Year Award

Nominations are now open for the LifeChanger of the Year Award, a national program sponsored by the National Life Group. This award recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school employees across the country. The goal is to celebrate those who are making a significant difference in students’ lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.
Click here to learn more about the criteria and to submit a nomination. Anyone may make a nomination, either by name or anonymously.
