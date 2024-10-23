Homestyle Direct Expands Into a Second Facility in Lewisburg, Tennessee

The New Location Will Serve as a Meal Production and Distribution Hub

We have had multiple years of significant growth which led us to this decision to expand into a second facility. We are happy to better serve our customers in the Eastern United States.” — Jeff Barteau, CEO at Homestyle Direct

LEWISBURG, TN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homestyle Direct, a leading provider of home delivered meals for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid beneficiaries with food insecurity or specific dietary needs, including diabetes, renal disease, gluten intolerance, heart disease and other chronic conditions, is expanding into a second facility in Lewisburg, Tennessee.

"We have had multiple years of significant growth which led us to this decision to expand into a second facility," says Jeff Barteau, CEO at Homestyle Direct. "We are happy to better serve our customers in the Eastern United States.”

The new facility will significantly expand Homestyle Direct’s capacity for meal storage and production. It also enables even greater efficiency with an automated production line, upgraded freezer storage, and a more central location for expedient home delivery. The combination of the locations in Idaho and now Tennessee, allows Homestyle Direct to reach nearly all U.S. households within a one to two-day shipping window.

“I’m proud that our expanded reach will allow us to empower more people with health equity,” explains Barteau. “Our wide variety of home delivered meals, guaranteeing choice of every meal to support a healthy lifestyle and ensure food security, is now available quicker and with more efficiency.”

###

About Homestyle Direct: Your Health. Your Meals. Your Choice.

Since 1997, Homestyle Direct has been serving home-delivered meals to families around the U.S. Today, the company empowers health equity by offering a wide variety of medically tailored meals to Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members, guaranteeing choice in every meal to support a healthy lifestyle and ensure food security. With a licensed registered dietitian, each carefully medically tailored meal combines taste, nutrition, choice and convenience. Members under managed care programs receive meals fully covered by Medicaid or Medicare Advantage. To learn more visit: http://homestyledirect.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.