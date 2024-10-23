Federal grant will improve CDL test sites operated by ADOT MVD

PHOENIX – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has awarded Arizona a $1.87 million grant to improve three commercial driver license (CDL) skills test sites in Arizona.

Winning this grant will allow the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division to advance improvements to the CDL skills test sites important to residents in Prescott, Show Low and Yuma.

The site improvements will include milling each site's asphalt, then repaving and re-striping. This grant ensures these sites are in a condition to perform safe, accurate and consistent CDL skills tests in compliance with FMCSA’s CDL program.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a total of $55 million in grants to states and educational institutions through the agency’s Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation grants.

The goal of the grant program is providing financial assistance to activities that support the development, implementation and maintenance of all or part of the CDL program.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s primary mission is preventing crashes, fatalities and injuries involving large trucks and buses. FMCSA develops safety and regulatory standards for commercial driver’s licenses; analyzes data and sponsors research; and conducts enforcement and education. FMCSA partners with nonprofit organizations, local and state governments, and other stakeholders to support innovative commercial driver training, safety inspections, and enhanced compliance and enforcement initiatives.

FMCSA will host a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Tucson at the Pima County Community College Center for Transportation and Logistics. State and local officials will also be attending this event.