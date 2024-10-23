West Virginia Department of Human Services Releases Update on Drop in Overdose Deaths

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) today announced a further reduction in overdose fatalities across the state . New data comparing the first four months of 2023 to the same period in 2024 shows a provisional 34% decrease in overdose deaths , marking another significant improvement from last month’s 28% drop.

Even with pending autopsies, the decrease is not expected to fall below 25%, reinforcing West Virginia’s progress in combating the opioid crisis.

“This decline in overdose deaths is a promising sign, but it’s not a signal to let up. We are not backing off–we are doubling down,” said Dr. Stephen Loyd, DoHS Office of Drug Control Policy Director. “The fight to save lives continues. We’ve seen improvements, but our mission is far from complete. We are pushing forward, expanding access to naloxone, treatment, and other critical resources to drive this number down even further.

This update reflects a similar national trend showing improvement from last month’s data.

“We’re proud of this progress, but this is not a victory lap. It’s a reminder of how far we’ve come and how much more we need to do,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “Every life saved matters, and we will keep expanding prevention and treatment programs to ensure that the overdose death rate keeps dropping.”

ODCP, alongside the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment, continues to ramp up efforts to combat substance use disorders through increased naloxone distribution, expanded treatment programs, and ongoing partnerships with local, state, and federal entities. So far in 2024, DoHS has distributed 72,437 naloxone kits, and is on track to surpass last year’s distribution record.

Since 2020, DoHS’s ODCP and Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) have supplied the naloxone for West Virginia’s Save a Life Day (Free Naloxone Day) and West Virginia has consistently outpaced national averages in engaging individuals with opioid use disorder in treatment programs. Data shows that those who receive outpatient or residential treatment are significantly less likely to experience a fatal overdose.

West Virginians struggling with an addiction or mental health challenges are encouraged to reach out to HELP4WV, a 24/7 helpline offering immediate assistance, confidential support, and resource referrals.

To view and apply for career opportunities in the behavioral health field, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wv.