Pharmacy Plus PEI program marks two-year anniversary

CANADA, October 22 - This month marks the two-year anniversary of Pharmacy Plus PEI, with more than 143,000 assessments conducted since the program started.

The Pharmacy Plus PEI program supports 50 participating pharmacies in 16 communities across the province to renew eligible prescriptions and assess people for certain common ailments and conditions.

“Pharmacy Plus PEI provides Islanders with timely and high-quality access to care close to home. We want to thank local pharmacists for being trusted health care providers in their communities and for their continued support to make this program a success.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Prescription renewals have been the most common reason for pharmacist assessments since the program began. A pharmacist can assess and prescribe renewals for medications that were originally prescribed by a physician or nurse practitioner.

Since 2023, three new ailments and conditions have been added to the list including shingles, impetigo and contraception. Additionally, the age restriction was removed for pharmacist assessment and treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs).

The most common ailments that have been frequently assessed by pharmacists include urinary tract infections, cold sores, allergic rhinitis (hay fever, allergy-related runny nose), cough, COVID-19 assessment for medication (PaxlovidTM), gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD), mild to moderate eczema, nasal congestion, sore throat and minor muscle pain.

Of the more than 143,000 assessments since the launch of the program (until October 18, 2024) there were:

Over 91,000 prescription renewal assessments (63.82% of all Pharmacy Plus assessments) for 43,978 Islanders

Over 11,000 urinary tract infection assessments (7.67% of all Pharmacy Plus assessments) for 8,321 Islanders

Over 500 contraception assessments for 423 Islanders (since the expansion in July 2023)

“The Pharmacy Plus PEI program has created increased opportunities for PEI residents to be assessed and treated for common health conditions,” said Erin MacKenzie, Executive Director of the PEI Pharmacists Association. “We are hearing from the public that they are very appreciative of the services being provided by pharmacists.”

The program is part of the work underway by the Government of Prince Edward Island to rebuild and modernize the health care system to provide increased access to health care services for Island residents.

All residents of PEI with a current health card are eligible to receive services through the Pharmacy Plus PEI Program by showing their card to the pharmacy at the time of the service.

Media contacts:

Maureen Coulter

Department of Health and Wellness

maureencoulter@gov.pe.ca

Erin MacKenzie

PEI Pharmacists Association

peipharm@gmail.com