Salem, Oregon-The State Government Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council will meet at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. The meeting will take place remotely via the internet on Microsoft Teams and is open to the public. The agenda and handouts will be posted on the council’s website.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Join a Microsoft Teams Meeting by ID | Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 241 010 564 262 Passcode: LqpdrQ

Phone: +1 503-446-4951 Phone conference ID: 247 192 377#

Who: State Government Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council

The State Government Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council is established by Governor Kotek’s Executive Order 23-26, Establishing a State Government Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council.

The purpose of the Council is to recommend an action plan to guide awareness education, and usage of artificial intelligence in state government that aligns with the State’s policies, goals and values and supports public servants to deliver customer service more efficiently and effectively. The recommended action plan shall include concrete executive actions, policies and investments needed to leverage artificial intelligence while honoring transparency, privacy, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Meetings of the State Government Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council are open to the public.

Public comment may be made during the meeting. Sign-up for public comment is required as spots are limited. Sign-up closes Monday, Oct. 28 at 1:00 p.m. Written comment will also be accepted. Written comment can be submitted by mail to the Council Support Office, 550 Airport Rd SE Suite C, Salem, OR 97301 or online via the office form.

Accommodations can be arranged for persons with disabilities, and alternate formats of printed material are available upon request. Please contact Enterprise Information Services at 503-378-3175 at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations. Closed captioning is included on the Microsoft Teams meeting.

