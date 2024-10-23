Vytio for Venues Teams Up with Baylor University’s Sports Stadiums

Vytio Logo

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vytio (pronounced “vit-ee-o”), a global leader in IP media solutions, is excited to support Baylor University’s state-of-the-art sports venues: the newly minted Fudge Football Development Center, Foster Pavilion, and Women's Soccer Facilities within the Williams Family Soccer & Olympics Sports Center, which represents a combined $300M investment into the university's cutting-edge sports and entertainment facilities.As a trusted service provider, Vytio will deploy its advanced IPTV video platform throughout the facilities, enhancing the way fans experience Baylor’s sports events. Foster Pavilion also serves as a location for the City of Waco’s high-profile events, and further cements Baylor's presence in the community. The new IPTV system will provide advanced features and deliver high-quality broadcasts directly to screens throughout the facilities, ensuring every inch of the 223,000+ square-foot arena offer a premier viewing experience.Vytio's IPTV Solution Incorporates:• Live Broadcast TV & In-House Game Feeds: Fans will enjoy crystal-clear in-house broadcast feeds and replays.• Dynamic Signage: Promotions, concessions, advertising opportunities, event schedules, and tailored fan experiences.• Customized Content: Easily manage and maintain content tailored to the needs of all venues, events, student-athletes, and fans.• Safety Features: Customized emergency broadcasting and other mass notification features.• Command and Control: Remote management of all displays from one easy-to-use, browser-based console.• 3rd-Party Automation Features: Using Vytio APIs to seamlessly integrate with device management technology.“At Vytio, we are always excited to support leading athletic universities,” said James Anderson, Vice President of Sales at Vytio, “because they go the extra mile for their staff, student-athletes, and fans. Vytio is proud to support Baylor Athletics with their new IPTV solution in the Fudge Football Development Center, Foster Pavilion, and Women's Soccer Facilities. We look forward to continue supporting Baylor University."“With the new IPTV system in our venues, we have elevated the experience for fans in our club spaces and concourses, ensuring they don’t miss a moment on game day,” said Drew Pittman, Associate Athletic Director for Event Management and Facilities. “The Vytio environment also gives us a flexible and scalable solution to serve the digital signage and media needs of our sports programs for years to come.”Fans attending games and events at Baylor can look forward to an unforgettable experience that combines the excitement of live sports with the convenience of modern technology.Founded in 1994 as InfoValue Computing, Vytio is an industry leader and global partner of Samsung, LG, and AWS. Known for innovations in IPTV technology that have set the standard in performance, scalability, and intelligence, Vytio delivers custom IP media solutions to hospitality, healthcare, education, enterprise, government, live entertainment, and telecom markets.For more information about Vytio and its IP video solutions, please visit https://www.vyt.io/ or contact us at info@vyt.io or by phone at (914) 345-5980.A Private Christian University and a Nationally Ranked Research 1 Institution. Baylor provides a vibrant campus community for 20,000+ students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship.

