Vytio for Venues: On Display at the Cincinnati Open

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vytio (pronounced “vit-ee-o”) a global leader in IP media solutions, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with the Cincinnati Open, a world-class tennis event held annually at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.As part of this collaboration, Vytio featured its products at the 2024 Cincinnati Open, deploying its advanced IP video broadcast platform throughout the tournament site and enhancing the way fans experience live sports events. The new IPTV system delivers high-definition, multi-channel broadcasts directly to screens throughout the venue, ensuring that every seat in the house offers a premier viewing experience.As part of the Cincinnati Open’s expansion and venue renovations for the 2025 tournament, Vytio will also expand its already-implemented platform across the entire campus to more than 300 screens site-wide.Vytio's IPTV solutions include:• Live Broadcast TV & In-House Live Game Coverage: Fans can enjoy crystal clear replays and live feeds from their seats, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action.• Customized Content: Dynamic promotions, concession signage, and advertising opportunities. All this from an easy to manage and maintain system.• Seamless Integration: The system will be integrated with the Cincinnati Open’s existing infrastructure, providing a smooth and intuitive viewing experience without disruption.“Collaborating with an innovative organization like the Cincinnati Open has been an absolute pleasure," said Richard Chen, President & COO of Vytio. "Their unwavering commitment to enhancing the guest experience aligns perfectly with Vytio's mission. We are thrilled to have played a role in helping them achieve their goals and look forward to a long-lasting partnership."With Vytio’s technology, those who attend the Cincinnati Open and other events at the Lindner Family Tennis Center can expect a viewing experience that combines the thrill of live sports with the convenience and excitement of modern technology.Founded in 1994 as InfoValue Computing, Vytio is an industry leader and global partner of Samsung, LG, and AWS. Known for innovations in IPTV technology that have set the standard in performance, scalability, and intelligence, Vytio delivers custom IP media solutions to hospitality, healthcare, education, enterprise, government, live entertainment, and telecom markets. For more information about Vytio and its IP video solutions, please visit https://www.vyt.io/ or contact us at info@vyt.io or by phone at (914) 345-5980.Founded in 1899, the Cincinnati Open is an ATP Masters 1000 and a WTA 1000 tournament that is proudly supported by cornerstone partners Western & Southern Financial Group, Credit One Bank, Great American Insurance Company, Procter & Gamble, Fifth Third and Kroger. The Cincinnati Open annually welcomes nearly 200,000 fans who come from all 50 states and 40 countries and is seen by more than 126 million viewers in over 192 global markets. In 1974, the tournament began supporting local charities, with the first donations going to Cincinnati Children’s, which remains a tournament beneficiary today. Since then, the tournament has contributed more than $12 million to local charities that work with youth, families, education, health and wellness programs. In late 2023, Cincinnati Open owner Beemok Capital pledged to invest $260 million into site upgrades to improve the fan and player experience while committing to keep the event at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, for 25 years. For more information, visit www.cincinnatiopen.com

