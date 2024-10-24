SleepScore Labs Launches Sleep.AI

Transforming Health & Wellness Outcomes Through the Power of Sleep AI

From mental health to chronic disease, weight management to fitness, we help companies convert sleep from a ‘blind’-spot for companies into a competitive advantage.” — Colin Lawlor

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SleepScore Labs proudly announces the launch of Sleep.AI, the world’s first evidence-based AI platform dedicated to sleep health. As more companies focus on personalization & engagement in health & wellness, many miss one critical barrier to success: sleep. Sleep.AI revolutionizes this by offering advanced insights & predictive models which help turn sleep health into a strategic advantage.Harnessing AI Powered by Expertise and High-Quality DataSleep.AI combines more than 500 million hours of sleep, lifestyle and environmental data with data from 230+ scientific studies. This extensive dataset, combined with proprietary models, enables brands to optimize sleep health for their consumers with confidence. Powered by SleepScore Labs, a company originally spun-off from ResMed, Sleep.AI integrates years of expertise in sleep science.“You cannot deliver better engagement or outcomes in any aspect of human health without considering sleep, however, when companies try to understand how sleep drives results, they are faced with vast volumes of conflicting data from hundreds of wearables and other devices”, said Colin Lawlor, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at SleepScore Labs.“Sleep.AI makes it easy for companies to unlock true insights by providing normalization and predictive models and to integrate solutions, all backed by robust scientific evidence. From mental health to chronic disease, weight management to fitness, we help companies convert sleep from a ‘blind’-spot for companies into a competitive advantage."Built on Six Years of InnovationSleepScore Labs acquired Sleep.AI six years ago, foreseeing the potential of AI in enhancing wellness outcomes. Successful AI models depend on vast quantities of high-quality data and the intervening time was spent refining the data and associated models. Sleep.AI is now ready to help companies leverage sleep and AI without the long development process. Above all, companies can rely on a true evidence-based approach with the appropriate guardrails around the use of AI models.Dual Approach: SDK & R&D ServicesSleep.AI supports two core use cases—health and wellness apps through its SDK and sleep-related product innovation through R&D services. The SDK integrates insights from over 500 wearables, turning fragmented data into reliable, predictive insights. These insights can be rapidly and cost-effectively gleaned by companies operating health & wellness apps. Sleep.AI also offers a suite of API’s for those companies which want to extend their offerings.Sleep.AI for R&DSleep.AI empowers brands to increase speed to market from concept to launch efficiently:- Conduct market research and segmentation rapidly and cost efficiently- Develop and screen prototypes with scientific rigor- Ensure scientific validation with SleepScore-certified data- Strengthen promotional strategies with evidence-backed claims & contentJoin World-Leading Companies in Taking the Next Step with Sleep.AIWith unmatched data and scientific depth, SleepScore Labs already partners with a growing list of industry leaders like Therabody, Mattress Firm, and IFF and continues to grow. To learn more about how Sleep.AI can elevate your wellness strategy, visit www.sleep.ai or contact Bizdev@SleepScoreLabs.com to schedule a consultation.About SleepScore LabsSleepScore Labs advances sleep science with innovative, research-driven solutions that transform health outcomes. With decades of expertise, we empower businesses and consumers to achieve better sleep and well-being.Contact:Rachel Spector-Whiffin: Rachel.Whiffin@SleepScoreLabs.com +1 (858)-264-585

