Transforming Wellness: SleepScore Labs and Insurer Launch Innovative Sleep Incentive Program

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SleepScore Labs partnered with a leading insurer in the United States to offer sleep tracking and personalized coaching as part of an existing incentive program designed to promote increasing one's steps and physical activity. Participants of the existing movement program were offered an add-on to track their sleep and earn additional monetary incentives for every night they tracked or maintained consistent bedtimes, among other sleep metrics.The complementary sleep incentive program's goal was to promote awareness around sleep habits and health, encouraging participants to prioritize healthier sleep as part of a healthy lifestyle. After just 2 months of the sleep tracking programs adoption, participants showed bi-directional benefits on both activity levels and sleep quality.Significant Findings from the Sleep and Fitness ProgramSleep Improvement:• 73% of the users experienced sleep improvement in one or more sleep metrics• 43% of the frequent trackers experienced statistically significant sleep improvementImpact on Fitness Program:• Overall engagement in the movement program increased by 27% among all members engaged with SleepScore.• Participants who tracked their sleep demonstrated a 48% increase in their engagement levels.• The longer members stayed with the program, the greater the opportunity to show statistically significant sleep improvement• As the number of nights tracked per user increased, a greater proportion of members show statistically significant sleep improvement• Despite some fluctuations, there was a consistent positive trend in sleep improvement over time.Expanding Adoption for Improved HealthFor a nominal cost to incentivize sleep tracking as part of an activity challenge, real people can experience positive change in their lifestyle habits. This opens the door to making more proactive health choices and reducing healthcare costs as a direct result. This kind of program can be adopted in many situations and environments such as corporate wellness programs, preventive healthcare programs, chronic disease management programs, and post-op recovery programs.About SleepScore LabsSleepScore Labs is the company changing the world by empowering businesses to solve the world’s sleep problems at scale by driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. Every health and wellness company can leverage SleepScore APIs to unlock significant value for their patients and consumers. SleepScore Labs was founded by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard and after studying more than 400 million hours of sleep, it offers a suite of B2B2C services to help companies improve their health and wellness outcomes.

