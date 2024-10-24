i9 Sports® Celebrates 5 Million Registrations and Named One of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024

America’s Leading Multi-Sport League Provider Shines with Strong Performance and High Franchisee Satisfaction Across the Board

Our commitment to making sports joyful and providing convenience for kids and their families, while also offering a supportive plan for our franchisees, is at the heart of what we do.” — Justin Hoeveler, CEO of Youth Enrichment Brands

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- i9 Sports® , the nation’s leading multi-sport provider, hits a significant milestone of surpassing 5 million registrations while also being recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024. Under the new leadership of Brand President Matt Kurowski, i9 Sports is set to continue its growth and innovation, further solidifying its position in the sports industry.i9 Sportsis proud to celebrate the major achievement of surpassing 5 million player registrations across hundreds of communities throughout the United States. Franchise owners provide leagues, camps, and clinics for boys and girls ages 3 to 14, offering popular sports like flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and more.This achievement cements i9 Sports' position as a trusted leader in youth sports. In an increasingly competitive environment, i9 Sports puts the focus where it should be: on fun. Their innovative approach makes every child feel confident, welcome and motivated."At i9 Sports, our mission centers around making sure our players have fun and develop a love for sports. We’re excited to celebrate reaching over 5 million registrations and look forward to bringing our innovative approach to even more kids nationwide," says Matt Kurowski, i9 SportsBrand President.i9 Sports was recently named one of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024 by the Franchise Business Review, the only organization that ranks franchises based exclusively on genuine franchisee satisfaction and performance.To determine this year's Most Profitable Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed feedback from nearly 35,000 franchise owners across 365 brands. The evaluation focused on overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend the brand, annual income of franchise owners, and minimum startup capital requirements. i9 Sportsfranchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor and franchisee relations, and financial opportunity."We are extremely proud to be named one of Franchise Business Review’s Most Profitable Franchises of 2024. Our commitment to making sports joyful and providing convenience for kids and their families, while also offering a supportive plan for our franchisees, is at the heart of what we do. This accolade underscores the importance of these values, and we are excited to celebrate this achievement with all of you," says Justin Hoeveler, CEO of Youth Enrichment Brands.For more information on i9 Sport’s franchising program, visit https://www.i9sportsfranchise.com/. ###About i9 Sportsi9 Sports, owned by Youth Enrichment Brands, offers recreational youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics for children starting at age 3. Dedicated to helping kids succeed in life through sports, i9 Sports provides a unique youth sports experience with age-appropriate instruction that is both enjoyable for kids and convenient for busy families. Central to the i9 Sports Experienceis a strong emphasis on teaching good sportsmanship. Coaches not only teach one of nine sportsmanship values each week but also recognize players who demonstrate those values. For i9 Sports, this approach embodies The Way Youth Sports Should Bei9 Sports is ranked on Entrepreneur’s prestigious list of top 500 franchises and was recently recognized as a 2022 best franchise to buy by Franchise Times. The organization is also honored to be selected as a Project Play Champion by the Aspen Institute for its meaningful actions in promoting multi-sport participation and supporting the growth of youth sports nationwide.To learn more about i9 Sports youth sports programs and locations, visit www.i9sports.com . For more information on i9 Sports franchising opportunities, visit www.i9 sports franchise.com.

