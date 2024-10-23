Department of Health, State Police, Fusion Center, and Marshall University Announce Commission to Identify Remains

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, alongside the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Fusion Center, and Marshall University, has made significant strides in forming the West Virginia Forensic Genealogy Commission. This initiative aims to expedite the identification of unidentified human remains, offering hope and closure to families statewide.

The commission is the culmination of efforts led by state legislators, including Senators Vince Deeds and Tom Takubo, who championed the enabling legislation.

Secretary of Health Sherri Young emphasized the commission's importance: "This represents a crucial step in restoring hope and closure to families facing the pain of uncertainty. We will leverage the latest forensic technology to treat unidentified remains with dignity."

Matt Izzo, Chief Administrator of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, noted, "This collaboration provides a more efficient avenue for submissions, addressing the backlogs created by previous processes."

An agreement with Marshall University and the West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab allows for DNA profiling of unidentified remains. To date, over 32 cases and multiple samples have been processed, enabling potential matches through the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) or direct familial comparisons via the Marshall University Forensic Science Center. Law enforcement will assist in collecting reference samples from family members when leads arise.

Laura Kuyper, Director of the Marshall University Forensic Science Center, stated, "We are honored to support this program, which will enhance traditional DNA testing with next-generation sequencing technologies."

Senator Vince Deeds commented, "As a former law enforcement officer, I know how vital it is to provide closure to families. This commission is a powerful tool for identifying the unidentified and a lifeline for those seeking answers."

Senator Tom Takubo added, "This partnership illustrates the power of strong government support for private-public collaborations, showcasing the incredible outcomes that can be achieved. I am confident this initiative will set new standards for law enforcement procedures in West Virginia and nationwide.”

Jack Luikart, Director of the Fusion Center, added “We are very thankful for the opportunity and look forward to collaborating in the effort to bring new technology and resources to our state’s law enforcement to resolve unsolved crimes. Our goal is to make West Virginia the leader in this area of expertise.”

Since launching in late spring, the commission has achieved two positive identifications within three months, with ongoing investigations. If initial efforts are inconclusive, the commission will partner with the RGEN Company and the West Virginia Fusion Center to create genealogical profiles using ancestry databases, providing another potential identification pathway.



