Mandala Springs Wellness Retreat Center Adds Luxury Cottages to Lodging Offerings

New cottages provide more ways to experience retreat in Northern California's Mayacamas Mountains

Aesthetically speaking, nature is the inspiration for everything at Mandala Springs.” — Mandala Springs Founder Raoul Goff

COBB, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the addition of six custom-built luxury cottages, Mandala Springs Wellness Retreat Center In Northern California’s Mayacamas Mountains brings modern high-end accommodations to its collection of rustic and upscale cabins and lodges. For San Francisco Bay Area organizations seeking a unique location for group and corporate retreats, trainings, and seminars, Mandala Springs now offers more ways for attendees to engage in the holistic health and wellness experiences the retreat offers. Located about 2 hours from San Francisco, the retreat center is also available for individual and family guests. To celebrate the launch of the new cottages, Mandala Springs is offering a 25% discount on all accommodations through the end of the year for these guests.

Says Mandala Springs founder Raoul Goff, “Aesthetically speaking, nature is the inspiration for everything at Mandala Springs. When one is fully able to immerse in the beauty and serenity of nature, space is created for deep reflection and renewal. The new cottages enhance this opportunity with a high degree of comfort and privacy.”

Each cottage features superior amenities, including:

• 400 square feet with 10-foot ceilings, either studio kings or 2 bedrooms

• Artwork of legendary nature photographer Art Wolfe from his book Trees: Between Earth and Heaven.

• High-end linens, towels, and furnishings

• Fully equipped kitchenette

• Spacious spa-style bathroom with rainfall showerhead and EOS toiletries

• French doors opening onto an expansive deck with views of the property’s tree-lined pond

• Private garden with fire pit

Adding the new cottages to their collection continues Mandala Springs’ commitment and mission to offering an environment where wellness is cultivated, mind, body, and spirit are nurtured, and nature is the focal point. The onsite team customizes each retreat to the group’s needs, drawing on a network of experts and leaders in a variety of health, wellness, and environmental topics. The team can also provide support for a client’s own programming. From vegetarian meals to audiovisual needs for gatherings in one of the many indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, the property and team are equipped to meet their clients’ requirements.

Mandala Springs is also available for individual guests and families and offers campsites, yurts, and RV pads in addition to its more upscale accommodations. The property features seventy acres of hiking trails, a spring-fed creek, gardens, orchards, outdoor meditation platforms, an archery range, and mini-golf course. Evening campfires and stargazing are favorite guest activities year-round. Seasonal offerings include a swimming pool, and paddle boats and boards at the retreat’s pond.

