Visit Calistoga Launches 2025 Winter in the Wineries Passport

Calistoga Vineyards by Tim Carl Calistoga Spa Hot Springs is one of the lodging properties offering specials with the Winter in the Wineries Passport Many wineries offer expanded tasting experiences

Wine, Wellness, and Exclusive Hotel and Spa Offers Await

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Calistoga invites travelers to experience the quiet magic of Napa Valley’s winter season with the return of its popular Winter in the Wineries Passport. This year the Passport features exclusive offers from Calistoga’s boutique hotels, resorts, and spas in addition to the complimentary wine tastings that are the foundation of the Winter in the Wineries program.

Now on sale, the $80 Passport provides guests with access to complimentary one-time tastings at 21 participating Calistoga-area wineries December 6, 2025 through March 1, 2026, and special deals and upgrades on local lodging, dining, and spa experiences—a savings of over $1,000. Additionally, many Calistoga restaurants are waiving corkage fees for wines purchased from the participating wineries. The program encourages visitors to unwind in charming Calistoga at the top of the Napa Valley during the serene off-season—when the mineral pools are warm, the tasting rooms are relaxed, and the scenery shines in soft winter light.

“Winter is one of the best-kept secrets in Calistoga,” said Eric Reichert, President and CEO of Visit Calistoga and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a time when visitors can truly slow down—soak in our hot springs, enjoy world-class wine, and take advantage of incredible value on lodging and spa experiences. The Winter in the Wineries Passport makes it easy to turn a cozy weekend into a full Napa Valley escape — and it’s the perfect holiday gift for wine lovers.”

The Winter in the Wineries Passport is available for purchase online at visitcalistoga.com. Passports can be shipped, picked up at the Calistoga Welcome Center, or accessed digitally through a mobile pass.

Participating Wineries

Advance reservations are required with most participating wineries. Passport holders are urged to plan ahead and reserve their spots by calling wineries directly to secure reservations.

Benessere Vineyards

Bennett Lane Winery

Charles Krug Winery

Chateau Montelena

Clif Family Winery

Elusa Winery

Fults Family Winery

Girard Winery

Hans Fahden

Laura Michael Winery

Markham Vineyards

Museion Winery

Picayune Cellars

Pope Valley Winery

Six Sigma Winery

Sterling Vineyards

Tamber Bey

Tank Garage Winery

Tedeschi Family Winery

Vault Wine

Wild Diamond Vineyards

Featured Lodging Offers Include:

• Calistoga Spa Hot Springs: 20% off room rates, spa treatments, and products with Passport mention.

• Doctor Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Spa: Breakfast for two each morning, bottle of wine upon arrival, and two tastings with a wine partner. 25% off mud and mineral bath.

• Roman Spa Hot Springs: 25% off the best available rate for a two-night stay, plus a complimentary mud bath for two and early pool access.

• Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection: 25% off 60- or 90-minute spa treatments with complimentary bathhouse access Monday through Wednesday.

• The Bungalows at Calistoga: Book two nights and receive the third night free, plus a complimentary bottle of wine.

Check the Hotel and Resort Offers page for restrictions and more details as well a complete list lodging offers from all 15 participating properties.

About Calistoga

The small town of Calistoga California is known for its relaxed atmosphere, natural geothermal waters, popular spas, wide variety of wineries, and diverse dining options from casual bistros to a Michelin-starred restaurant. Outdoor enthusiasts will find an abundance of hiking adventures and biking trails for all levels. A mere 30-minute drive from the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, Calistoga is located at the top of the Napa Valley, has a population of about 5,000 and is just over 2.5 square miles. Information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas, and events in Calistoga, may be found online at VisitCalistoga.com and on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @VisitCalistoga. The Calistoga Welcome Center is located at 1457 Lincoln Avenue (next to the Mount View Hotel). The Welcome Center may also be reached by phone at (707) 942-6333/Toll free (866) 306-5588 and email at info@visitcalistoga.com.

