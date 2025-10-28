Inaugural Tour de Calistoga Announces Premier Napa Valley Cycling Weekend

Fall on the Vine Trail by Vine Trail Adventures Lake Berryessa by Vine Trail Adventures Riding in Calistoga by Vine Trail Adventures

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is open until 6pm on Thursday, October 30 for the inaugural Tour de Calistoga, a weekend-long celebration of world-class cycling, wine, and culinary delights, scheduled for November 1-2, 2025. Hosted by Vine Trail Adventures in partnership with Ride Napa Valley, the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, and elite chef/cyclist Matt Accarrino, the event promises an intimate, high-touch experience for participants.

The main ride on Saturday, November 1st, will offer cyclists three scenic and fully-supported route options: a 76-mile ride with 4,081 feet of elevation, a 47-mile course with 2,054 feet of elevation, and a bike marshall guided 20-mile loop with 683 feet of elevation. Each route is designed to showcase the stunning autumn landscapes of Napa Valley, guiding riders past famous vineyards, glistening lakes and offering breathtaking vistas.

“The Tour de Calistoga brings together two of my deepest passions: cycling and the craft of food and wine. Calistoga is the perfect backdrop—those rolling vineyard roads, the mountain climbs, the open skies. It’s a place where the ride itself feels like a celebration,” said chef and elite cyclist Matt Accarrino. “We will ride through one of the most beautiful wine regions in the world, and every turn of the pedal connects you to that landscape. After the ride, there’s the chance to recover with good food, a glass of wine, and the camaraderie that only comes from a day in the saddle together.”

The event will benefit The Napa County Bicycle Coalition and the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, with an optional donation included during registration.

A Saturday Day Pass includes a hot breakfast from Equator coffee and Ray Ray's tacos, a fully-catered, farm-to-table lunch from Clif Family Winery, craft beer from Mad Fritz Brewing, and wine tastings. The ride is fully supported with rest stops operated by Bike Monkey, SAG support from Rivian, and mechanical support from Mike's Bikes. Cyclists can also participate in post-ride stretching classes led by Calistoga Fit.

For an elevated experience, participants can opt for the Vintner's Pass, which includes a Friday evening reception with Matt Accarrino, a Saturday evening Epicurean Party at the Calistoga Depot, and VIP perks. The weekend extends to Sunday with opportunities for small groups led by elite cyclists, such as former pro and Team Mike’s Bikes cyclist Sean Bennett, to discover the Cols du Calistoga or the Napa Valley Vine Trail.

For registration and a full schedule of events, please visit www.tourdecalistoga.com.

About Tour de Calistoga:

The Tour de Calistoga is a new, premier cycling event in Napa Valley that combines world-class routes with the region’s best wine, food, and wellness offerings. The event supports local community programs through its charitable partnerships.

