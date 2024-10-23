Inland Empire Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rate for September Remains Steady at 5.5 %, Holiday Hiring Ramps Up

Inland Empire's September seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady from August ending four consecutive months of increases.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to data from Inland Empire / Desert Region Center of Excellence for Labor Market Information, Inland Economic Growth and Opportunity (IEGO September’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.5%, holding steady from August and ending four consecutive months of increases. California’s unemployment rate was also flat at 5.3%.

The Inland Empire added 9,600 jobs month over month, led by local government (+8,600 jobs) as school staff headed back to campus. Transportation and warehousing (+2700 jobs) and retail (+900 jobs) also added jobs. The largest job losses were in construction (-2,200 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (-1,500 jobs).

The latest reading suggests the Inland Empire should experience a strong holiday shopping season. Employment in general merchandising retailers totaled 40,800 in September, up 800 jobs from last month and 4.3% more jobs than at the same time last year. Inland Empire employers are stepping up job posting activity as well, a leading indicator for future hiring. There were 3,189 unique job postings on public job boards from Inland Empire retailers in September, up 10% from August.

Top employers posting include Target, Walmart, Ross, Macy’s Burlington, Ulta Beauty, and Petco. Employers are actively looking for full-time and seasonal retail associates, cashiers, and supervision and store management roles.

“This data provides reasons to be optimistic the Inland Empire will have a strong holiday shopping season. For those looking to get into the job market, a seasonal holiday job can be a good entry point. The hiring process is often fast and there can be opportunities to learn important skills on the job such as customer service, sales, and communication that employers seek across industries,” said Mattew Mena, Executive Director, Inland Economic Growth and Opportunity (IEGO).

“Considering the Inland Empire’s near record low retail vacancy rate of 5.9%, we expect that retailers and restaurants will actively seek seasonal employees to address holiday shopping & dining. With retailers starting their holiday sales earlier and earlier, September’s retail employment growth appears to have started this trend,” said Progressive Real Estate Partners President Brad Umansky.

National data released by the US Department of Commerce showed retail sales increased 0.4% in the US, above expectations with strong readings across a broad range of consumer goods.

While the big retailers post the most job opportunities, locally owned retailers can benefit during the holiday season. According to the American Independent Business Alliance, local businesses keep more money within the community, with approximately $68 of every $100 spent remaining local, compared to just $43 at national chains. The Shop Riverside initiative is one example of government working with local businesses to keep more retail money and the jobs its supports in the Inland Empire.

"Shopping locally during the holiday season is vital for supporting the economic health of the Chino Valley and the Inland Empire. These businesses enrich community connections by participating in local initiatives and supporting charitable causes. By choosing to shop locally, consumers can enhance the community’s character, foster economic growth, and help create a resilient local economy,” shared Zeb Welborn, President, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.

