TailoredSpace Opens Latest Site in Laguna Niguel, Bringing Coworking Portfolio to Nine Locations

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of TailoredSpace have announced the opening of their ninth coworking site in the City of Laguna Niguel.

The new TailoredSpace site at 23807 Aliso Creek Road, Suite 100 is located in the Laguna Design Center at the corner of Aliso Creek Road and Alicia Parkway. The campus encompasses the entire first floor totaling almost +/-12,000 square feet of office space.

According to TailoredSpace Co-Founder Drew Sanden the Laguna Niguel site was particularly compelling given the strong regional demographics and pent-up demand for coworking space in the submarket. The new space features 41 fully furnished private offices & suites, phone rooms and conference rooms, and business support services.

TailoredSpace partnered on the site with owner Dunhill Partners. The landlord also owns The Shoppes at Chino Hills which houses the largest TailoredSpace campus. “An important aspect of TailoredSpace is our relationship with landlords. We are a great solution for empty office space. The strong occupancy of our site in Chino Hills encouraged Dunhill to work with us again at their Laguna Design Center location,” added Sanden.

An asset to the TailoredSpace Laguna Niguel site is the extensive walkable retail across the street, including Whole Foods, Mendocino Farms, and Cava. The coworking site is also in close proximity to Aliso Viejo High School which provides an easy draw for parents in need of a convenient/flexible location for alternative office space.

“Coworking continues to thrive thanks to the acceptance of hybrid work and the desire for workers to have an office site option close to where they live. That is why we have sought out suburban sites such as Laguna Niguel to increase our portfolio,” said Sanden. According to Sanden, average occupancy across the entire portfolio of TailoredSpace campuses is +93 percent with a large portion of members made up of financial services, real estate, legal, and tech companies.

“We remain bullish on the future of coworking which is why we plan to continue to expand with more sites coming online in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties,” added Sanden.

TailoredSpace coworking locations are found in Brea, Carlsbad, Chino Hills, Corona, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, San Juan Capistrano, and West Covina. Its sister brand SimplerSpace operates sites in Carlsbad, Chino and Placentia. Learn more at www.tailoredspace.com or www.simplerspace.com.

