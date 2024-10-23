Mayor Bowser Announces New Ice-Skating Rink Coming to National Building Museum and Other Downtown DC Holiday Activations

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID) showcased new and exciting activations for the 20th Annual 2024 Downtown Holiday Market. At the event, Mayor Bowser also announced that a new, indoor ice-skating rink will be installed at the National Building Museum in time for the holidays, running from December 16 through January 4.



“The Downtown DC Holiday Market is a staple of our holiday celebrations. It brings our community together, it’s an opportunity to support local businesses, and it gets people in the holiday spirit,” said Mayor Bowser. “This year will be even more exciting with the introduction of a new indoor ice-skating rink at the National Building Museum. Between the Holiday Market, the rink, and all the other activations, there are a lot of good reasons to be Downtown over the coming weeks and months.”

The DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular, hosted at the National Building Museum, will be an indoor synthetic ice rink featuring themed skating days, including disco and glow nights, as well as specific times for young children. Skating is free to the public, with a $5 rental fee for those needing skates. Other activations coming to Downtown DC this winter include: Frosted at Franklin Park, a Winter Wonderland Extravaganza offering winter activities, live performances, and seasonal treats from November 22 – December 21, and the National Mistletoe Activation at 8th and K Streets NW across from Carnegie Library, launching in late November 2024.

The DowntownDC Holiday Market, which runs from November 22 through December 23, will transform F Street NW between the National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian American Art Museum into a bustling holiday wonderland. The market will feature an array of vendor tents offering handmade crafts, locally sourced holiday items, and unique gifts. Shoppers will enjoy seasonal treats, beverages, and live entertainment, making it a festive hub for all ages. The DowntownDC BID is partnering with The Makers Show, a women-owned retail platform known for its immersive marketplaces across the U.S., to enhance the vendor and visitor experience.



“The DowntownDC Holiday Market has been a cherished tradition for 20 years and we are proud to make it even bigger and better for this year,” said Gerren Price, President and CEO of the DowntownDC BID. “As part of the implementation of the Mayor’s Downtown Action Plan to reimagine and revitalize Downtown D.C., the DowntownDC Holiday Market aims to encourage residents and visitors alike to spend their holidays downtown and support our local businesses.”



Mayor Bowser also announced the second-round recipients of the District’s Family Fun Destinations Grant program, further enhancing family-friendly experiences in Downtown DC. The $6.5 million grant to the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) provides support to arts, cultural, or placemaking nonprofit organizations to develop or enhance family-friendly attractions Downtown that will drive foot traffic, offer a new experience to the surrounding neighborhood, and create positive economic impact.



The following family-friendly organizations are receiving conditional awards to offer new and expanded family experiences Downtown:

Step Afrika! , the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, will transform a vacant storefront in Downtown and host activities, electrifying performances and interactive workshops. Step Afrika! will provide opportunities for children to unleash their creativity and explore themes inspired by African American culture.

, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, will transform a vacant storefront in Downtown and host activities, electrifying performances and interactive workshops. Step Afrika! will provide opportunities for children to unleash their creativity and explore themes inspired by African American culture. The Washington Ballet, the District’s premier ballet company, will create a new family-focused family experience of their annual holiday performance of The Nutcracker at the Warner Theatre. The Ballet also plans to host pop-up activations in other spaces Downtown.

“We want Downtown DC to be a place that brings families from across our city and region together,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “We are excited to partner with the DowntownDC BID and Step Afrika! and The Washington Ballet to offer free, fund, and engaging activities and programming, and the holidays is the perfect time to start.”



For more information about the Downtown DC Holiday Market, including the complete list of vendors and live entertainment schedule, visit www.downtowndc.org/go/downtowndc-holiday-market/.



