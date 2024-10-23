Mayor Bowser Presents the Key to the City to Washington Sports Legend Darrell Green

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Two-time Super Bowl champion Darrell Green played 20 seasons as a Washington cornerback, set to have number retired during Sunday’s game

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser along with Commanders Limited Partner Mitch Rales, former NFL players Jared Green and Brian Mitchell and other stakeholders presented Washington Legend Darrell Green with a Key to the City. With his family and friends in attendance, Mr. Green became the sixth person during the Bowser Administration to receive such an honor. Antonio the Cuban Cigar Smoker, the Excel Academy Dance Team and Drum Line, and Mayor’s Arts Award winner Backyard Band entertained fans and attendees at the event held in Franklin Park, in the middle of Downtown DC.

“Darrell Green truly embodies the spirit of the city of Washington, DC, and I am proud to present him with the Key to the City,” said Mayor Bowser. “As a two-time Super Bowl Champion who spent his entire career here and continues to support our youth through the Green Family Foundation, he is a star on and off the field. We are honored to celebrate an honorary Washingtonian and a Washington Legend with a key to the Sports Capital.”

Darrell Green played all 20 years of his career in the National Football League (NFL) in Washington. He is considered by sports enthusiasts to be one of the greatest cornerbacks to have ever played in the NFL and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. Though Mr. Green was the last player selected in the first round of the 1983 NFL draft by the Commanders, he immediately caught the attention of Washington fans.

“I am deeply honored to receive the key to this great city, Washington, DC, a place that has given me so much throughout my life and career,” said Darrell Green. “To the community, fans, and leaders who have supported me over the years, thank you from the bottom of my heart. This city is more than just a place to me—it’s home. I am grateful for the opportunity to give back and be part of this incredible legacy.”

Mr. Green is a two-time Super Bowl champion, the 1996 NFL Man of the Year, the four-time winner of the NFL’s Fastest Man competition. He still holds the league record for most consecutive seasons with an interception – 19 seasons.

“On behalf of my partners, the entire Washington Commanders organization, and all Commanders fans in the DMV and beyond, we are thrilled for Darrell to receive this honor as part of an incredible weekend for a true sports legend,” said Mitch Rales, Limited Partner, Commanders. “Darrell and his family have been cornerstones here since he joined the organization in 1983, and it has been an honor to have a front row seat to all that Darrell has accomplished throughout his career on and off the field. We look forward to continuing the celebrations as we retire his jersey number at Northwest Stadium tomorrow.”

At 42 years old, Green played his final game on December 29, 2002, helping the Commanders defeat the Dallas Cowboys 20-14. Green retired after that season as the team’s oldest member, having played 20 seasons under six head coaches: Joe Gibbs, Richie Petitbon, Norv Turner, Terry Robiskie, Marty Schottenheimer, and Steve Spurrier.

In addition to his legendary career, Darrell Green has made a lasting impact through the Green Family Foundation, formerly known as the Darrell Green Youth Life Foundation, founded in 1988. The foundation provides academic and values-based education programs for children in the District, focusing on leadership development and preparing youth to become future community leaders.

The Key to the City is a symbol of civic recognition and gratitude and is considered the highest honor an individual can receive from Washington, DC.

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders will retire Darrell Green’s number during a special halftime ceremony, honoring his 20 season career and lasting impact on the team and community.

