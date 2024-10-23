Mayor Bowser and Monumental Sports Advance Public-Private Partnership to Transform Capital One Arena

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Executive Officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Ted Leonsis advanced the public-private partnership to transform the Capital One Arena and revitalize Gallery Place-Chinatown in Downtown DC. Mayor Bowser submitted legislation to Chairman Phil Mendelson and the Council of the District of Columbia to effectuate the District’s $515 million investment that was unanimously approved by the Council.

“We’re keeping Washington’s teams where they belong – here in the Sports Capital, and we’re doubling down on having a world-class destination and entertainment district in the center of DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know that when our Downtown does well, our city does well. This catalytic investment is an investment in our residents and businesses in all eight wards.”

In March 2024, Mayor Bowser and MSE, with the support of Chairman Mendelson and the DC Council, signed a term sheet that set forth the parameters of the agreement that was transmitted. On April 2, 2024, the Council voted unanimously through emergency legislation to move the partnership forward and, on June 12, 2024, voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2025 budget that appropriated the $515 million investment over three years.

“This arena transformation marks the next significant investment Monumental Sports is making in the revitalization of Downtown DC, and we will build a best-in-class experience for fans, a world-class destination facility for athletes and continue to serve as a downtown anchor for economic vitality,” said Ted Leonsis. “Our vision for a wholly re-imagined sports and entertainment destination will be ambitious, reflective of our community, and designed to ‘wow’ our most ardent supporters as well as casual fans. We want to capture the magic that comes from providing the most entertaining experience – which every guest deserves.”

The introduced legislation serves as the final step in the process whereby the Council will vote on the Lease, Development and Funding Agreement, and Purchase and Sale of Real Property between MSE and the District. If the legislation passes before the end of the calendar year, MSE will begin design this winter and construction in early summer 2025.

“I’m happy we got the bill done. The Council is going to move expeditiously to make sure that this bill has a public hearing, that the public gets to fully see the transaction, and that we will get this done by the end of this year,” said Chairman Mendelson.

Under the agreement, the District will purchase Capital One from MSE for $87.5 million. The purchase price funds will be directly reinvested into the project. MSE will lease the Arena back from the District under an amended and restated lease. Under the terms of the lease, MSE will be in Washington, DC through 2050, with five renewal options of four years each, for a potential additional twenty years beyond 2050, if exercised.

This investment will generate an estimated 4,900 construction jobs and offer new career pathways and training for DC residents. As part of this project, MSE will meet a minimum of 35% Certified Business Enterprises (CBE) participation, with a goal of achieving 50% CBE participation. In addition, MSE has reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the building trades and will enter into a Project Labor Agreement. The total estimated economic activity of this project exceeds $1 billion.

On Thursday, November 7, from 1 pm – 4 pm, Clark Construction, MSE, and the District Government will hold an outreach event to recruit trade and construction partners for the Capital One Arena project. CBEs are encouraged to attend, and all interested businesses can register and learn more here.

District of Play

On September 24, MSE launched the most ambitious charitable initiative the company has ever undertaken: District of Play. This is a multi-million-dollar investment designed to ensure DC kids can play sports by providing safe play spaces, empowering players, and engaging parents, coaches, and the community. Monumental’s plan is to expand access and opportunity in youth sports as Capital One Arena undergoes its own transformation.

Read the legislation HERE.



