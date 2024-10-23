Wound Healing Society New Funding Opportunities

Support the Wound Healing Society Save the Date for WHS2025 Wound Healing Society

The Wound Healing Society is pleased to invite our industry partners to support the Society’s efforts to provide research grants and awards for WHS members.

Supporting the WHS will provide numerous benefits and opportunities including connecting with WHS’s multidisciplinary members and internationally renowned leaders.” — WHS

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wound Healing Society is pleased to invite our industry partners to support the Society’s efforts to provide research grants and awards to sponsor travel for WHS members to promote and advance their research with financial assistance to attend scientific meetings. In addition, WHS is seeking support for our members’ networking events including the Member Night Out, President’s Reception and Board of Directors dinner. The WHS has a successful history of partnering with industry to achieve common goals in advancing wound care, providing a tangible return on investment for our industry sponsors.The WHS 2025 Annual Meeting will be held April 30th to May 3rd at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, TX. Supporting the WHS will provide numerous benefits and opportunities including connecting with WHS’s multidisciplinary members and internationally renowned leaders, enhancing the visibility of your company, supporting cutting-edge scientific research, supporting the development of the next generation of wound healing scientists and clinicians, and gaining recognition at the WHS Annual Scientific Meeting, on social media and the website.Junior Faculty AwardExcellence in Translational Regenerative Science AwardTrainee Travel AwardYoung Investigator AwardsVisiting Scholar Awards (Early-Career Faculty)Visiting Scholar Awards (Mid-Career Faculty)WHS Summer Research Fellowship GrantWHS Research GrantFor more information on the WHS Funding Opportunities please visit: https://woundheal.org/education/ For more information on the WHS 2025 Annual Meeting please visit: https://woundheal.org/Meeting/ Founded in 1989, the Wound Healing Society (WHS) is the premier scientific organization focused on wound healing. A nonprofit organization composed of clinical and basic scientists and wound care specialists, the mission of the WHS is to improve wound healing outcomes through science, professional education, and communication. The WHS provides a forum for interaction among scientists, clinicians, and other wound care practitioners, industrial representatives, and government agencies. The WHS is open to individuals who are interested in the field of wound healing and presently comprises more than 2000 members in the United States and other countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.