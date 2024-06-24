Wound Healing Society Annual Award Winners
The Wound Healing Society (WHS) recently held its annual spring meeting and awards ceremony this past May in Orlando, Florida.BEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wound Healing Society (WHS) recently held its annual spring meeting and awards ceremony this past May in Orlando, Florida.
Dr. Michael Longaker of Stanford School of Medicine, gave this year’s Thomas K. Hunt lecture on “Wound Repair, Fibroblast Heterogeneity, and Regeneration.” The Thomas K. Hunt Honorary Lecture is named after a founding member and Past President of WHS, and is awarded to an individual that has made significant scientific and/or clinical contributions to a field relevant to wound healing.
Dr. Trevor Leonardo of the University of Illinois at Chicago received the Dr. Anita B. Roberts Award for his article “Transcriptional Changes in Human Palate and Skin Healing.” The award is given annually to a graduate student or post-doc trainee who is the first author of the article selected as the best research article published in Wound Repair and Regeneration. The WoundShark Innovation Competition for new product innovations had a tie for first place, Daniel Holsworth of Eluciderm Inc. and Allison Cowin of University of South Australia.
Full Awardee List:
Thomas K. Hunt Honorary Lecture: Michael Longaker
Dr. Anita B. Roberts Award: Trevor Leonardo
Lifetime Achievement Award Lisa Gould
WHS Research Grant: Mateusz Wietecha
Young Investigator Award: Alex Cheong (winner), Anita Yadav (finalist), Jingbo Pang (finalist), Anu Sharma (finalist), Sunil Kumar, Rahul Debnath and Jacob Ancira
Excellence in Translational Science: Kanhaiya Singh and Jelena Marjanovic
Junior Faculty Travel Grant: Kellen Chen
Trainee Travel Awards: Elizabeth Townsend, Daniel Stewart, Li Diao and Parnian Jabbari
Industrial R&D Poster Award: Jennifer Neff
SAWC Physician Scholarship Award: Sik Namgoong
SAWC Research Scholarship Award: Craig Tipton
WHS Summer Research Fellowship Award: Dany Matar
WoundShark Innovation Competition: Daniel Holsworth of Eluciderm Inc. and Allison Cowin of University of South Australia
Early-Career Faculty Award: Artem Trotsyuk and Arthur Tarricone
Mid-Career Faculty Award: Subhadip Ghatak and Alex Ortega Loayza
For more information on the WHS awards and annual conference, please visit: https://woundheal.org/Awards/
Founded in 1989, the Wound Healing Society (WHS) is the premier scientific organization focused on wound healing. A nonprofit organization composed of clinical and basic scientists and wound care specialists, the mission of the WHS is to improve wound healing outcomes through science, professional education, and communication. The WHS provides a forum for interaction among scientists, clinicians, and other wound care practitioners, industrial representatives, and government agencies. The WHS is open to individuals who are interested in the field of wound healing and presently comprises more than 2000 members in the United States and other countries.
