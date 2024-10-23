Dr. Leigh Ann McGlinn of McGlinn Institute Neonatal to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McGlinn Institute Neonatal, founded by Dr. Leigh Ann McGlinn, provides innovative education, healthcare simulation, consulting, and expert witness services in neonatal care. With over three decades of diverse neonatal care experience, Dr. McGlinn is working hard to transform neonatal care.

A Journey in Healthcare

Dr. McGlinn’s healthcare career began as a respiratory therapist, followed by numerous critical care nursing roles including neonatal advanced practice and ultimately culminating with a PhD. “I started my healthcare career as a respiratory therapist before transitioning to bedside nursing, where I gathered extensive experience in neonatal critical care. After seeing the profound roles nurses play, I became a nurse practitioner, which suited my desire to lead and think analytically. After becoming faculty in the neonatal nurse practitioner program at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, I then obtained my PhD.”

McGlinn Institute Neonatal’s mission is to provide excellent healthcare education, procedural skills courses and simulations to ultimately protect the lives of tiny humans. Services are built on rigorous academic standards and front-line clinical experience.

Core services include:

Healthcare Simulations: Multi-dimensional competency neonatal simulations focusing on cognitive, technical, and behavioral skills. Beyond the typical clinical drills, these simulations prepare healthcare professionals for effective teamwork and communication, especially crucial in smaller facilities where hierarchical barriers are significant.

“I teach my students and clients that they are neonatal detectives. In other words, our patients cannot tell us what’s wrong. We must figure it out through conducting and thorough exams, and with our findings we then can diagnose and treat the most fragile humans alive. We also must be able to recognize our patient’s soft cues. For example, respiratory distress in a neonate can start out very, very subtle. All you may see is slight nasal flaring. So, you must be able to look for those different signs and go from there. Finally, you need to be able to ask good questions of the parents and obstetrical providers,” explains Dr. McGlinn.

Expert Legal Witness: Dr. McGlinn offers unparalleled expertise as an expert witness, making her an invaluable asset to legal teams. With a foundation ranging from respiratory therapy, bedside nursing, neonatal transport to advanced practice nursing, Dr. McGlinn provides a comprehensive perspective in neonatal legal cases. Dr. McGlinn can synthesize and present intricate medical details clearly and methodically.

High-Level Procedural Skills Training: McGlinn Institute Neonatal offers training on life-saving neonatal procedures such as endotracheal intubation, needle thoracentesis, central line and chest tube insertion, and airway management. Training is tailored to suit clinics, hospitals, and individual practitioners needing hands-on learning or refresher.



Published Author & Presenter: Dr. McGlinn has authored numerous healthcare journal articles on neonatal care and simulation-based education as well as book chapters. She also serves as invited reviewer for several peer reviewed journals. She is also an invited lecturer on multiple topics in local conferences to international symposiums.

A Holistic Approach to Neonatal Care

Dr. McGlinn emphasizes a caring, evidence-based approach to neonatal healthcare. Her deep-rooted belief is that understanding and addressing the subtleties in neonatal care can greatly differ from other forms of acute care medicine.

“Our training includes empowering professionals to voice concerns confidently and respectfully. For instance, instead of asking, ‘Do you think it might be good if I start compressions?’ I teach students and clients to say, ‘This patient’s heart rate is below 60, I’m starting compressions.’”

Advocacy and Beyond

McGlinn Institute Neonatal works with a range of professionals, including neonatal nurses and nurse practitioners, transport nurses, EMTs, respiratory therapists, neonatal attendings, and pediatricians in rural or indigenous communities. Dr. McGlinn extends her expertise to lawyers handling neonatal cases, providing comprehensive support backed by extensive clinical and academic knowledge.

Dr. McGlinn’s extensive background and commitment to excellence drive McGlinn Institute Neonatal to set the highest standards in neonatal healthcare education. As a pioneer in neonatal education, consulting, and expert witness services, McGlinn Institute Neonatal is positioned to make a profound impact on healthcare systems, ensuring the best outcomes for the most vulnerable patients.

Beyond her academic and clinical successes, Dr. McGlinn advocates for a critical look at current neonatal healthcare policies, particularly in treatment modalities and organizational structure. She encourages professionals to stay patient-centric and embrace evidence- based practices and use critical review and thinking.

“I’m seeing a lot of burnout, especially post-COVID. It’s crucial for healthcare providers to critically analyze and understand the effectiveness of interventions, including vaccines. I believe in doing in-depth non-biased research to inform our practices,” explains Dr. McGlinn. “The most recent example is when I see patients in developmental follow clinic, I’m noticing numerous children diagnosed with autism. Clearly, these children are exhibiting all the signs of autism. However, those signs also have many of the same symptoms of parasite infestation, and more importantly, heavy metal toxicity. Many of these are children have an increased risk of exposure to heavy metals because of where they live. Yet, we’re not routinely testing or treating for either of these conditions. I would love to see them placed in the services for autism while simultaneously testing and treating for parallel conditions.”

