Seattle Storm and DOH celebrate successful partnership at event with Special Olympics Washington

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) proudly partners with many organizations across the state, and the new Be Well WA campaign has created some unique collaborations. Tonight, the Seattle Storm and DOH are excited to host the final event with Special Olympics Washington coaches and athletes from around the Seattle area. The Storm and DOH have been working together over the course of the season to increase access to sports and encourage young Washingtonians to increase movement in their daily lives. This has included several events at Storm home games, sponsored messaging, and a unique take on the Annual Storm Academy. Traditionally, the Academy focused on students considering the health field as a viable option after high school. This year, the Be Well WA partnership with Special Olympics Washington allowed the Academy to focus on specialized adaptive training for community sports coaches on how to increase accessibility and trauma informed practices to ensure every child in the community has access to sports.

Be Well WA encourages everyone to “find your apple,” a playful nod to the saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" and the very fruit our state is famous for producing. The campaign has opened doors to partnerships with school districts, local clubs, and the Special Olympics Washington. The pairing of student athletes with professional ones allows them to not only learn from the best but provides a memorable experience for all involved, ensuring equity in sports. The Special Olympics coaches were thrilled to learn at the Academy and to bring their athletes back to work with Storm players.

The final event of this partnership takes place at Kentwood High School Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., with Seattle Storm representatives, Special Olympics Washington coaches and athletes, and Washington State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah stopping by to acknowledge the athletes for their accomplishments.