Governor Moore Announces Modernized Grant Funding Through New Digital Platform for Capital Grants Management

October 23, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore today announced that the Maryland Department of General Services launched a state-of-the-art capital grants management system, replacing a cumbersome, manual-reliant process with a modernized digital platform. Designed by Submittable, the new platform will manage all grants authorized beginning in 2017 and will deliver increased efficiencies and accessibility for future capital grants administration.​

“Today, we continue our work towards modernizing state government to support economic growth,” said Gov. Moore. “This administration is choosing to sweat the details of leadership and today’s action will ensure that investments we are making in every corner of our state are administered efficiently and as quickly as possible.. This is what good government looks like – and we’re just getting started.”

Annually, the Department of General Services—on behalf of the Maryland Board of Public Works—manages the disbursement of billions of dollars of grants in the state’s capital budget. The grants are approved by the Maryland General Assembly and distributed to local governments, nonprofit organizations, arts organizations, among others that support capital construction projects across the state.

With more than 3,000 capital grants and $3 billion in estimated value under the department’s administration, the modernized system will ensure funds are distributed efficiently to more quickly support Maryland’s communities. By improving accessibility, transparency and accountability, the system is also designed to enhance public trust in how grants are managed, saving both time and money and ensuring responsible resource allocation.

“The launch of our new capital grant management system marks a significant leap toward a more user-friendly, transparent, and efficient grant management process,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “This will ensure that the funds reach Maryland communities faster and with greater accuracy.”

Key benefits of the new capital grant management system include:

Simplified grant management: Grantees may now access all grant-related transactions through an intuitive self-service portal, reducing administrative burden. Increased efficiency not only saves time but also enhances transparency, benefiting Maryland taxpayers by ensuring that funds are distributed more effectively.

Real-time updates: Grant submitters will have access to real-time status updates, reducing the need for follow-up inquiries and ensuring greater accountability throughout the grant process. Streamlining visibility into the management process means fewer delays, faster responses, and a system that keeps the public informed on how funds are being used.

Streamlined process: Automated workflows ensure that submissions and requests move smoothly through the review process, reducing bottlenecks and preventing unnecessary delays. By streamlining operations, the system reduces administrative costs and ensures that taxpayer dollars are used more efficiently.

Enhanced accessibility: The system supports assistive technology, making it accessible to all users, including those with disabilities, to ensure that all Marylanders have equal access to grant opportunities, promoting fairness and equal participation in state-funded programs.

“Counties are grateful for this smart move to streamline public projects across the state,” said Maryland Association of Counties Executive Director Michael Sanderson. “A modern process will help us get funding out the door, and put to work.”

“We are delighted to see this major improvement in the management of capital grants,” said Maryland Nonprofits President and Chief Executive Officer Heather Iliff. “The old, antiquated systems have caused construction delays and increased costs for nonprofits in the past as they renovate state treasures and build new facilities serving the community. We are grateful that the state is investing in the systems we need for a 21st century capital grants program.”

Please visit dgs.maryland.gov for more information on the Capital Grants Program.