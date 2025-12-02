Maryland Dedicates New Baltimore City District Courthouse to Trailblazing Judge Mabel Houze Hubbard

November 25, 2025

BALTIMORE, MD (November 25) – Today, Lieutenant Governor Aruna K. Miller, Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry, and representatives of the Maryland Judiciary were joined by two dozen members of the Hubbard family in dedicating the new, state-of-the-art Baltimore City district courthouse at 500 N. Calvert Street to the late Judge Mabel Houze Hubbard.

Judge Hubbard was the first African American woman attorney ever appointed to a judicial bench in the State of Maryland. Less than five years after her admission to the Maryland Bar, she was named Master-in-Chancery for the Supreme Bench of Baltimore City—now the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Her legacy will now be permanently enshrined on the new 168,000-square-foot courthouse, designed by DGS with advanced safety and environmental features and representing a significant investment in the community’s access to justice, modern infrastructure, and civic engagement.

In addition to housing eight courtrooms, the Hubbard Courthouse is home to judicial chambers, clerk’s offices, commissioner’s quarters, alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services, a District Court Help Center, detention area, and multiple agencies including the DGS, the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, District Court of Maryland, Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Baltimore City Police Department.

It is designed to be eligible for a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) silver certification, far exceeding code for energy efficiency and sustainability.

The celebratory event at the courthouse kicked off with remarks from Lieutenant Governor Miller, Secretary Chaudhry, Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, Administrative Judge Geoffrey Hengerer, and included several local and state leaders in attendance.

“Today we open not just a new courthouse, but a new chapter in our community’s commitment to justice,” said Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller. “By dedicating this building to a pioneer who shattered glass ceilings, we honor a legacy that reminds us to always find courage and fairness in our relentless pursuit of justice.”

“We are so honored to be home to this brand new courthouse, which celebrates the incredible legacy of Judge Mabel H. Hubbard—a trailblazer for our city and our nation,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “She was the first Black woman judge in Maryland, but she made sure she was not the last, mentoring so many young Black women who wanted to follow in her footsteps. I want to thank everyone, especially our partners at DGS, who played a role in delivering this state-of-the-art facility, named in her honor.”

“Today’s event is the culmination of years of hard work from countless people who made this day possible,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “This new courthouse marks more than an investment in Baltimore’s infrastructure—it is a commitment to safety, access and dignity for every resident who seeks fairness through our justice system. Dedicating this courthouse to Judge Hubbard honors a woman whose life’s work championed inclusion and empowerment of those too often overlooked. Our hope is that, through this building, her legacy will be carried forward, ensuring that every voice is heard and every person is seen in our justice system.”

“I thank the Department of General Services, the Maryland Legislature, and all who worked together to help the new Mabel Houze Hubbard District Courthouse come to fruition,” said Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader. “The new courthouse offers judges, staff, and visitors a modern court facility that offers best practices in courthouse design along with enhanced sustainability and security features to better serve Baltimore City residents and the local communities.”



“There is no more honorable tribute for a judge than to have a courthouse named in their honor, and it was important for the life-long work and legacy of Judge Mabel Houze Hubbard to be recognized and remembered,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “I thank the Maryland Board of Public Works for the approval of the renaming of the new Baltimore City District Courthouse in recognition of her judicial accomplishments as well as the historic significance of being the first African American woman to serve on the bench in Maryland.”