Maryland Capitol Police Graduates Inaugural Class of Recruits

December 15, 2025

Annapolis, MD (December 15) – Today, Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry, First Lady Dawn Moore, and representatives of the Maryland Capitol Police (MCP) celebrated the inaugural class of MCP academy recruits.

The Maryland Capitol Police, which falls under the Department of General Services, has traditionally hired from lateral law enforcement agencies; however, under the Moore-Miller Administration, it has emphasized recruiting and building a talent pipeline to support development, upward mobility, and succession planning, and a new recruiting strategy has been developed, resulting in the first-ever class of MCP recruits.

This inaugural class, comprising five recruits from Baltimore City, Carroll County, and Prince George’s County, completed nearly 1,000 hours of training over six months alongside trainees from the Department of Natural Resources. Their course load included classes in firearms training, use of force, de-escalation, crime prevention, and courtroom prep, among others.

The graduates each received an award during the festivities and were joined by their families for a ceremonial pinning ceremony. In the coming weeks, they will join the ranks alongside their fellow sworn MCP officers to provide security and protection to some of Maryland’s most valuable, historic, and critical infrastructures.

“Each of these five leaders epitomizes our administration’s belief that service will save us,” said Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “They raised their hands to serve during a time when our institutions and our democracy need protecting more than ever. Our shared hope is that this moment is just the beginning for our DGS and MCP team, and serves as an inspiration for our next class of trainees and many more to come.”

Chief Michael Wilson had left the graduates with a clear message: “As you begin your career, my charge to you is simple – serve with heart, lead with integrity, protect with unwavering honor. Today, you graduate not only with a badge, but with a promise — to stand where others run, to protect when others hesitate, and to serve with courage even when no one is watching.”

Background on Department of General Services – Maryland Capitol Police (DGS-MCP):

The history of the Maryland Capitol Police stretches back more than 160 years, to the height of the Civil War. In 1862, an act of legislation made the Governor responsible for appointing an individual to oversee the upkeep of state buildings and grounds. To support this mission, two watchmen and a keeper of the steam house and furnace were assigned to safeguard the State House complex and ensure the continued operation of its essential functions.

As state government expanded, so too did the responsibilities of those early watchmen. Over time, their role evolved into a professional force dedicated not only to protecting property but also to ensuring the safety of Maryland’s elected officials, employees, and citizens. From these humble beginnings, the organization evolved into what is now known as the Maryland Capitol Police, under the Maryland Department of General Services.

Now recognized as one of the State’s five major law enforcement agencies, DGS-MCP serves a dual and essential mission: enforcing criminal and motor vehicle laws, as well as maintaining a secure and safe environment across Maryland’s state facilities. The Department is responsible for providing police and security services at more than 40 state office buildings, 16 parking garages, and numerous state-operated surface lots across the Annapolis and Baltimore State Center complexes.

MCP officers and security personnel protect some of Maryland’s most valuable and historic critical infrastructure, including the Maryland State House, the oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use in the nation, the legislative buildings, and Government House, among others on the State Capitol campus. Through a combination of modern policing practices, advanced technology, and a steadfast commitment to public service, the Maryland Capitol Police continue to uphold its long tradition of protecting the people, property, and institutions that form the heart of Maryland’s government.