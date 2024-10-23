ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Anthony Charles Holmes, 33, of Cleveland, Ohio, has been convicted of human trafficking after transporting a 16-year-old female from South Carolina to Atlanta to perform commercial sex acts. The victim, who had been reported missing out of South Carolina, was recovered on Aug. 2, 2023, following a traffic stop initiated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Greene County Jury, which returned its verdict on Oct. 21, 2024, following a five-day trial. Holmes was found guilty on all counts of the indictment, including Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, among other charges. Sentencing will take place on Nov. 13, 2024.

Co-defendant Jameesha Harris, who assisted in the transportation of the 16-year-old female for the purpose of commercial sex, previously pleaded guilty to human trafficking and other charges.

“Thanks to the leadership of our Governor and First Lady, law enforcement officers in Georgia are more equipped than ever before to identify the signs of human trafficking, and we’re saving lives as a result,” said Carr. “As soon as this 16-year-old victim was recovered, our team went to work to ensure every one of her traffickers was brought to justice, and that’s exactly what we have accomplished with this latest conviction. We’re grateful for our partnership with District Attorney Wright Barksdale, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office and GBI, and we will continue fighting to combat human trafficking in our state.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Maggie Meetze. It was investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is diligently working to protect victims and hold traffickers accountable,” said Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison. “We will continue to coordinate with our law enforcement partners to put a stop to human trafficking in our community.”

“This could not have been done without the cooperation of our partners at the Attorney General’s Office, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and GBI,” said Taliaferro County Sheriff Tia McWilliams. “The Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office takes pride in knowing another victim is safe and there are two less traffickers on the streets.”

“Human trafficking will not be tolerated in the State of Georgia,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “This conviction is a testament to the commitment of the GBI’s HEAT Unit and our partners to hold traffickers accountable for these heinous crimes.”

Case Summary

On Aug. 2, 2023, a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting highway interdiction efforts in the area of Greensboro when he observed a white Cadillac sedan stop improperly at the intersection of GA-15 and GA-77. Anthony Holmes was driving the vehicle, while Jameesha Harris and a 16-year-old female were traveling as passengers. After observing the traffic violation, the Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a stop. Holmes sped away, resulting in a pursuit. Once Holmes crossed into Taliaferro County from Greene County, the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit and assisted in pitting the vehicle.

Following the pit maneuver, and during the initial field investigation, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies learned that the 16-year-old passenger had been reported missing out of South Carolina after having previously been reported missing by her family in Ohio. Given these reports and multiple red flags indicating the child may be a victim of sex trafficking, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office contacted the GBI’s HEAT Unit to assist with the investigation. The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit joined in the effort soon after.

During the pursuit and the weeks that followed, deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office also located a firearm, more than 28 grams of cocaine prepared for distribution and over one ounce of marijuana, among other evidence.

Both Anthony Holmes and Jameesha Harris were subsequently indicted by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit on Oct. 31, 2023.

On April 8, 2024, Jameesha Harris was convicted on one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Marijuana. She was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Harris is also required to register as a sex offender.

Guilty Verdict

On Oct. 21, 2024, Anthony Charles Holmes was found guilty of the following charges:

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude – O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c)(2)

1 count of Trafficking in Cocaine – O.C.G.A. § 16-13-31(a)(1)(A)

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106(b)(1) and O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106(b)(4)

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – O.C.G.A. § 16-11-131(b)

1 count of Possession of Marijuana – O.C.G.A. § 16-13-30(j)(1)

1 count of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer – O.C.G.A. § 40-6-395(c)(1)

1 count of Window Tint Violation – O.C.G.A. § 40-8-73.1(b)(2)

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured 50 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted nearly 200 children.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.