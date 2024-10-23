DYLAN KATZ: the artist who creates emotions with glass

The artist from Tampere received in Italy the "Special Jury Prize" as part of the Venice Foundation Award on the occasion of Glass Week 2024

The glass is the material I feel most comfortable expressing myself with.” — Dylan Katz

VENICE, ITALY, ITALY, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian art of glass has always fascinated collectors and more!

Recently were presented in Venice on occasion of the Art Week 2024 amazing works and among the international artists who have achieved great success ... also Dylan Katz.

This incredible artist arrived from Tampere in Laguna to present 61.5°N, a solo exhibition with works entirely created together with his wife Greta Katz in their Katztudio atelier.

The complex but at the same time graceful language of his glass creations moving in a dreamlike world characterized by the most disparate colours, motifs, shapes, textures and lights, earned the artist the Special Jury Prize - Venice Foundation Award, established in 2021 with the aim of paying homage to special artworks not only creative but also attentive to the respect for nature and human.

There are two main series of works: Uncanny Ice and Northern Windows.

UNCANNY ICE, Katz's iconic collection of sculptures inspired by the ice formations of Finland, returns to Venice for the third time while the new series of works, NORTHERN WINDOWS, was specially created for the 2024 edition of Venice Glass Week.

We will certainly hear more about Dylan Katz but if you want to discover his dreamlike world you can consult the following link:

https://www.uncannyice.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.