Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Climate Change Adaptation Gender Mainstreaming Workshop

Speech By Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, at the Climate Change Adaptation Gender Mainstreaming Workshop, Pretoria National Botanical Gardens, 23 October 2024

It’s an honour to join you today in this important conversation, where together, we can drive the intersection of two critical forces shaping our future—climate change adaptation and the gender mainstreaming in the environment sector.

Our aim for this Climate Change Adaptation and Gender Mainstreaming Dialogue is clear. We are here to contribute to a vibrant and active community of practice that focuses on mainstreaming gender into climate change adaptation. This dialogue builds on the foundation laid during our 2023 dialogue, and it is designed to create a platform for engagement, knowledge-sharing, and capacity building among all of you—our stakeholders in the climate change and gender space.

We are also here to reflect on how our collective actions can continue to drive progress towards a just transition, where both adaptation to climate change and gender equality become cornerstones of our sustainable future. We are proud to be partnering with the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) and the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) in hosting this significant event.

Gender inequality has long been a global issue. Despite efforts to address these inequalities through international frameworks like the United Nations Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the reality is that many women—especially in developing nations—remain disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change.

Women, particularly those in rural areas, are among the most vulnerable when climate disasters strike. They often face greater challenges accessing resources such as water and food due to droughts, floods, and other extreme weather events. This increased burden on women necessitates that we make gender equality a central tenet of our climate change strategies. As the South African government, we are committed to addressing these issues through policy, legislation, and action. Our National Climate Change Response White Paper explicitly recognises the special needs and circumstances of rural women who are among the hardest hit by climate change.

Gender mainstreaming is not just a theoretical concept but a practical necessity. It means integrating gender considerations into all aspects of climate change adaptation strategies, policies, and programmes. By doing so, we ensure that the unique experiences and contributions of women are not only recognized but are also harnessed in ways that promote sustainable development. The National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) acknowledges the vital role of women in environmental management. However, we must do more than just acknowledge—we must act! It is through inclusive approaches that we can begin to build resilience, reduce vulnerabilities, and address the inequalities that climate change exacerbates.

One of the objectives of this workshop is to explore how we can bridge the gap between policy and practice. While we have made progress in establishing gender-sensitive policies, the challenge lies in effectively implementing these policies on the ground. We must continue to share best practices, success stories, and innovative approaches that have worked in different sectors and regions. By learning from one another, we can better tailor our strategies to the needs of women and other marginalized groups in our communities.

This dialogue is also an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women in the climate change space. We recognise the contributions of women who have been at the forefront of climate action, often working tirelessly to promote sustainable practices in their communities. Whether they are leading environmental projects, advocating for policy changes, or managing natural resources, their efforts deserve to be acknowledged and supported.

As we engage in discussions over the next few days, I encourage each of you to think critically about how we can continue to integrate gender into our climate change adaptation strategies. Let us focus on solutions that not only address immediate challenges but also contribute to long-term resilience and sustainability.

In conclusion, I want to thank each of you for your commitment to advancing gender equality in the climate change space. Your dedication is crucial to building a more equitable and resilient future for all. Let us continue to work together, recognizing that the fight against climate change is also a fight for gender equality.

I look forward to the fruitful discussions that will emerge from this dialogue and to the actions we will take together to ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against climate change.

Thank you.