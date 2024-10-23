Job Opening: Local Government Auditor Senior

The Office of the State Auditor ensures transparent, accountable, and effective government.

Job Description

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) Audit Practice Division performs external financial and compliance audits of local governments and is seeking applicants for experienced local government auditors at the senior level.

This position is responsible for assisting in the audits of local governments by ensuring that appropriate procedures are performed that are necessary to determine the reliability of clients' financial statements and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. The Local Government Auditor, Senior has primary responsibility for:

Playing a lead role in the planning and completion of individual audits;

Self-directing completion of complex audit sections and financial reporting; and

Providing day-to-day guidance and coaching to less experienced professional auditors.

The LGA Senior is expected to report to the OSA's main office (St. Paul) or assigned client location at least one day per week

Department : Audit Practice

: Audit Practice Job ID : 81107

: 81107 Number of Positions Available : Up to 1

: Up to 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date: 11/12/2024

Minimum Qualifications

To be considered, a candidate must have:

A bachelor's degree in accounting or master's degree with an accounting concentration from an accredited institution;

A minimum of two (2) years of progressively responsible experience reviewing audit work papers and providing guidance to other professional audit staff performing governmental financial and compliance audits;

Experience with planning an audit; ensuring audit documentation is sufficient and appropriate; and preparing audit reports, financial statement disclosures, management letters, and single audits in accordance with applicable standards; and

Knowledge of GAAP, GAAS, GAGAS, OMB Compliance Supplement, Uniform Guidance, GASB Statements, and Legal Compliance Audit Guides.

Identify the number of years of specific experience regarding your qualifications in your application materials

Preferred Qualifications

Knowledge in the application of audit tools such as or similar to Checkpoint and PPC.

Knowledge of Minnesota laws, court decisions, and attorney general opinions relating to local governmental agencies.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Two (2) or more years of experience with any of the following: planning audits; ensuring audit documentation is sufficient and appropriate; or preparing audit reports, financial statement disclosures, management letters, and single audits are in accordance with applicable standards.

Experience working with GAAP, GAAS, GAGAS, OMB Compliance Supplement, Uniform Guidance, GASB Statements, and the Minnesota Legal Compliance Audit Guides.

Additional Requirements

Requires occasional transport of less than 10 pounds, along with the ability to move through work space and maintain a stationary position throughout work day.

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, a criminal background check and driver's history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.