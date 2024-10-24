Rising Investments: A Key Driver Transforming the Urban Air Mobility Market 2024

Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2024

Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urban air mobility market is projected to rise dramatically, growing from $3.62 billion in 2023 to $4.38 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 20.8%. Key factors include urban development initiatives, infrastructure modernization, demand for efficient transportation, and advancements in electric propulsion systems.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market?

The market is set for rapid growth, projected to reach $8.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.1%. This growth is fueled by data-driven safety measures and investment opportunities. Major trends include the popularity of e-VTOLs and integration of AI in operations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Urban Air Mobility Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6609&type=smp

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Urban Air Mobility Market?

Investment in the market is on the rise, indicating strong growth potential. Numerous aerospace companies are making substantial R&D investments in this sector. For example, in June 2021, American Airlines announced a commitment of up to $1 billion for the pre-order of aircraft from Vertical Aerospace, reflecting confidence in the market and driving its anticipated growth.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urban-air-mobility-global-market-report

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Urban Air Mobility Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Hyundai Motor Co, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Safran SA, Textron Inc., Embraer SA, Bell Textron Inc., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, Joby Aero Inc., Terra Drone Corp, Airspace Experience Technologies Inc., Terrafugia Inc., Jetson Electric Bikes LLC., Fortem Technologies Inc., Karem Aircraft Inc., Urban Aeronautics Ltd., SkyDrive Inc., Lilium GmbH, EHang Holdings Limited, Carter Aviation Technologies, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, hopFlyt Inc., EHang Intelligent Technology Co Ltd., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co Ltd., Passenger Drone Research Private Limited, Archer Aviation Inc., Opener Inc., ElectraFly LLC

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Urban Air Mobility Market?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on partnerships to increase their profitability in the market. Partnerships in Urban Air Mobility refer to collaborative arrangements between different entities, often involving companies, organizations, or government bodies, to collectively contribute to the development, deployment, and success of urban air mobility solutions.

How Is The Global Urban Air Mobility Market Segmented?

The urban air mobility market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Piloted, Autonomous

2) By Range: Intercity, Intracity

3) By End User: Ride Sharing Companies, Scheduled Operators, E-commerce Companies, Hospitals And Medical Agencies, Private Operators

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Urban Air Mobility Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Urban Air Mobility Market Definition

Urban air mobility is revolutionizing transportation by utilizing small, automated aircraft to carry passengers and cargo in urban environments. This innovative approach addresses traffic congestion through technologies like eVTOL and UAVs, paving the way for future urban transport solutions.

The Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into urban air mobility market size, urban air mobility market drivers and trends, urban air mobility market major players, urban air mobility competitors' revenues, urban air mobility market positioning, and urban air mobility market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Air Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-ambulance-services-global-market-report

Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-cargo-services-global-market-report

Air Charter Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-charter-services-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.