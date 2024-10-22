Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

A Florida man pleaded guilty today to evading the payment of more than $1.7 million he owed for tax years 2004 through 2014.

According to court documents and statements made in court, David Albert Fletcher, of Deltona, owned and operated several furniture liquidations businesses in Florida, including Century Liquidators. For tax years 2004 through 2013, Fletcher did not timely file his federal income tax returns or pay taxes. After an audit, the IRS assessed a total of $1.7 million in taxes, interest and penalties against him.

To evade collection of these taxes, Fletcher concealed his income and assets from the IRS. For example, Fletcher used nominees to hide his purchases of luxury vehicles, including Rolls Royces. Fletcher also filed false income tax returns that understated his income and when interviewed by an IRS special agent, falsely represented the amount of income he earned.

A sentencing hearing will be set at a later date. Fletcher faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Zachary A. Cobb and Charles A. O’Reilly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Megan Testerman for the Middle District of Florida are prosecuting the case.