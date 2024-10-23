Enrollment Now Open for VHS Learning Online High School Courses

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 27 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- High School students often struggle to fit the courses they want into their academic schedules. VHS Learning ’s paced, and self-paced courses make it easier for students to fill gaps in their schedule. Self-paced courses allow students to start new learning experiences throughout the year. Paced courses start according to traditional fall and spring semester schedules. Registration is now open for spring 2025 paced courses and fall 2024 self-paced courses.Spring 2025 half-credit paced courses begin on January 29, 2025; however, students can still register for full-credit courses, including four AP options, if they elect self-paced courses. Students begin self-paced courses on any Wednesday through the registration deadlines listed below:• Self-paced full-credit Advanced Placementcourses are open until December 4.• Self-paced half-credit APcourses are open until January 8.• Self-paced full-credit non-APcourses are open until February 5.• Self-paced half-credit standard level and credit recovery courses are open for registration year-round.All VHS Learning courses are led by certified high school teachers. These teachers regularly interact with students in asynchronous discussions, host weekly office hours, and invite students to monthly one-on-one progress meetings.“Students should never have to give up on a learning opportunity because of scheduling challenges,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “With our self-paced courses, enrollment dates are flexible, so students can complete a course and be eligible for an APexam before the end of the school year in May. Enrollment is also currently open for our spring 2025 semester courses, and we encourage students to plan ahead and schedule spring courses now, for best availability. We are pleased that our nonprofit can help alleviate academic scheduling issues and help students take the courses they need, in the time frame that works best for them.”About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 250+ online high school courses — including 29 APcourses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.# # #

