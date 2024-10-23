Minister Blade Nzimande launches Transport Safety Laboratory at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), 24 Oct

Launch of Transport Safety Laboratory at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will launch the Transport Safety Laboratory at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Thursday, 24 October 2024.

Funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, the facility will contribute to the country's efforts to reduce road fatalities and improve transport infrastructure through innovative research, advanced technology and multidisciplinary collaboration.

The Transport Safety Laboratory will study the human, mechanical and environmental factors that lead to road accidents.

Among other things, it will assess road design, construction and maintenance, and test new safety technologies for vehicles.

The launch marks a significant moment for South Africa's transport sector.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 October 2024

Time: 13:30 to 18:00

Venue: CSIR International Convention Centre, Amber Room

Enquiries: Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson), at 064 615 0644 or Veli.Mbele @dst.gov.za.

