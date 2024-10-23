Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,298 in the last 365 days.

Minister Blade Nzimande launches Transport Safety Laboratory at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), 24 Oct

Launch of Transport Safety Laboratory at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will launch the Transport Safety Laboratory at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Thursday, 24 October 2024.

Funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, the facility will contribute to the country's efforts to reduce road fatalities and improve transport infrastructure through innovative research, advanced technology and multidisciplinary collaboration.

The Transport Safety Laboratory will study the human, mechanical and environmental factors that lead to road accidents.  

Among other things, it will assess road design, construction and maintenance, and test new safety technologies for vehicles.

The launch marks a significant moment for South Africa's transport sector.  

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 October 2024
Time: 13:30 to 18:00
Venue: CSIR International Convention Centre, Amber Room

Enquiries: Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson), at 064 615 0644 or Veli.Mbele @dst.gov.za.
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Blade Nzimande launches Transport Safety Laboratory at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), 24 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more