Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts hands over tools of trade efrigeration and air-conditioning servicing technicians in Pretoria, 24 Oct

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, will hand over tools of trade to 402 trained and certified refrigeration and air-conditioning servicing technicians at Diep in Die Berg in Pretoria on 24 October 2024

The event, which takes place as part of the World Ozone Day commemorations, will celebrate the role of servicing technicians in promoting the protection of the ozone layer.

World Ozone Day, which was celebrated on 16 September 2024, commemorates the commitments made by nations in 1987 under the Montreal Protocol, a groundbreaking treaty aimed at protecting both human life and the environment by phasing out ozone-depleting substances (ODS). This year’s theme, "Montreal Protocol: Advancing Climate Action," underscores the vital role that the protocol plays not only in restoring the ozone layer but also in combating climate change.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 24 October 2024

Time: 09h30

Venue: Diep In Die Berg, Wapadrand, Pretoria (929 Disselboom Ave, Wapadrand, Pretoria, 0081)

