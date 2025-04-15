Premier Lazarus Mokgosi hosts roundtable discussion with Captains of Industries, 16 and 17 Apr

Mahikeng – Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi of the North West Province will on Wednesday, 16 April 2025, host a roundtable discussion with Captains of Industries to discuss areas for collaboration towards the successful and comprehensive implementation of key 2025 State of the Province Address (SOPA) pronouncements. This engagement will afford the provincial government and business sector the opportunity to also explore strategic enablers and barriers to economic growth in the North West Province, focusing on sectors that are dominant in the economy of the province including Mining, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Tourism , ICT, Engineering and Construction.

Hosted in collaboration with the department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, the roundtable will underscore ways of creating sustainable job opportunities and alternative strategies to alleviate poverty in line with the 2025 SOPA injunctions. The roundtable discussion will be attended by Captains of Industries, Members of Executive Council, Premier’s Economic and Investment Advisory Council and Heads of Departments.

This engagement will be followed by Premier’s maiden Charity Golf Tournament which will be attended by prominent golfers from business fraternity and professional organisations.

“The proceeds from Premier’s Charity Golf Tournament will be awarded to a school in Moretele Local Municipality, Kgomo-Kgomo, and another in Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality, where Premier Mokgosi together with MTN and Metropolitan will donate laptops, sanitary towels, and Wi-Fi for the Grade 12 learners”, explains Brian Setswambung, Provincial Government spokesperson.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover Premier Mokgosi’s two-day programme with Captains of Industries which will be held as follows:

Day 1 : Wednesday, 16 April 2025

Activity : Premier’s roundtable discussion with Captains of Industries

Venue : Sun City Resort

Time : 14h00 to 17h00

Day 2 : Thursday, 17 April 2025

Activity : Premier’s Charity Golf Tournament

Venue : Sun City Golf Course

Tee-Off : 09h00

For media confirmations, contact Bonolo Mohlakoana on 082 901 2435 or Bmohlakoana@nwpg.gov.za

Enquiries

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Or

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

